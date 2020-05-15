Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Golden Minerals Announces SEDAR Filing of PEA for Velardeña Properties

12:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

GOLDEN, May 15, 2020 - Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and accompanying Technical Report for its Velarde?a Properties, a silver-gold project located in Durango State, Mexico. The report, entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Velarde?a Project, Durango State, Mexico” is dated May 8, 2020 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by the independent firm of Tetra Tech.

The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website at https://www.goldenminerals.com/projects/technical-reports/

Qualified Persons

The Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.

  • Mr. Guillermo Dante Ram?rez-Rodr?guez, PhD, MMSAQP, Principal Mining Engineer of Tetra Tech
  • Mr. Leonel L?pez, C.P.G., Associate Principal Geologist of Tetra Tech
  • Mr. Randolph P. Schneider, QP, Associate Metallurgical Engineer of Tetra Tech
  • Ms. Kira Lyn Johnson, MMSAQP, Senior Geological Engineer of Tetra Tech

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velarde?a Properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico and Nevada.

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/ or contact:

Golden Minerals Company
Karen Winkler
Director of Investor Relations
(303) 764-9170
SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Golden Minerals Company

Golden Minerals Company
Bergbau
USA
A0X9LC
US3811191069
www.goldenminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap