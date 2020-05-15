Silver Bear Announces Postponement of Certain Filings and Reliance on COVID-19 Relief Provided by the Canadian Securities Administration

TORONTO, May 15, 2020 - Silver Bear Resources Plc (“Silver Bear” or the “Company”) (TSX: SBR) announces today that owing to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it intends to delay the filing of its statement of executive compensation as otherwise required by subsections 9.3.1(2) and (2.2) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations in reliance on Ontario Instrument 51-504 - Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Ontario Securities Commission. The Company expects to include its statement of executive compensation in its management information circular in connection with its 2020 annual general meeting.



About Silver Bear

