Stuhini Exploration Appoints Nicosia for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:STU)(" Stuhini" or, the " Company") is pleased to announce that Nicosia Capital ("Nicosia") has agreed to provide the Company with investor relations services.

Nicosia, a Vancouver-based investor relations firm specializing in the resource sector, will assist the Company in creating and implementing communication strategies that will facilitate relationships with finance professionals, the investing community and media contacts. Frank Lagiglia, Founder and Managing Director of Nicosia will work directly with the CEO of the Company on an as needed go-forward basis, with the primary focus on investor communications and to introduce Stuhini to Nicosia's retail, institutional, analyst and media networks.

Stuhini will issue 50,00 options exercisable for a period of 2 years priced at $0.25 per share to Mr. Lagiglia as an incentive to Nicosia for providing ongoing investor relations services. In addition, Nicosia will receive a monthly retainer of $2,000.00 CDN for a period of at least 6 months with a mutual option to extend for an additional 12 months at the same monthly retainer.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.: Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada with its focus on the Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin, the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 24 km east of Atlin British Columbia and the Que Project located approximately 70km north of Johnsons Crossing in the Yukon Territory.

