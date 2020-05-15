Crestview Exploration Inc. Files First Quarter 2020 Financial Statement and MD&A

Calgary, May 15, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS) (CNSX:CRS.CN) (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") announces today, the filing of its interim Financial Statement and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three-month period ended February 29, 2020 (the "2020 Q1 Interim Financials").

The Company previously issued a news release on April 29, 2020 in accordance with the blanket relief of a 45-day extension, provided by Canadian Securities Administrators and Ontario Instrument 51-502: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020. The Company expected to file its 2020 Q1 Interim Financials before May 31, 2020.

Crestview management and other insiders were subject to a trading black out that reflects the principles set out in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 of the Canadian Securities Administrators and will remain subject to such a black out until the end of the first full trading day after the 2020 filing of its Q1 Interim Financials.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's projects; Rock Creek, Divide Mine and Castile Mountain, are all located in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.





