Durango Updates Shareholders Regarding Upcoming Annual General Meeting

---

Vancouver, May 15, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports that due to the COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations regarding public meetings and physical distancing measures, it is recommended that shareholders contact the Company if they are planning to attend the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which is scheduled for Monday, May 25, 2020 at 8:30am PST.

The Company is encouraging shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM and reminds them that the proxy voting instructions are included in the Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders in connection with the AGM. Signed registered shareholder or VIFs can be mailed in advance of the meeting to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., 9th Floor, 100 University Ave., Toronto, ON M5J 2Y1 or toll free fax 1-866-249-7775 or can be voted by internet at www.investorvote.com by 8:30am PST on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Copies of the AGM materials are available under the Company's SEDAR profile and/or on the Company website www.durangoresourcesinc.com.

If you are a registered shareholder and seeking to attend the AGM in person, please contact Marcy Kiesman, the CEO of Durango at durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com to arrange participation in the AGM.

Durango apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause while we mitigate the risks to the health and safety of the community.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.