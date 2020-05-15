Rock Tech Shareholders Approve All Motions at Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (the “Company” or “Rock Tech”) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated April 16, 2020, (the “Circular”) were approved by the shareholders of Rock Tech at the Company’s Annual General & Special Meeting (the “Meeting”) in Vancouver on May 15, 2020.



All directors, as set forth in the Circular, were elected with each director receiving at least 99.92% of the votes cast for the election of directors. Mr. Dirk Harbecke, Dr. Peter Kausch, Mr. Martin Stephan, Mr. Simon Bodensteiner and Mr. Brad Barnett were re-elected to the board. Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was re-appointed as the auditor, receiving 99.97% of the votes cast for the appointment of auditors. The Company’s stock option plan was approved, receiving 99.95% of the votes cast for the approval of the stock option plan with the proposed stock option amendments receiving 99.92% of disinterested shareholder approval. Similarly, all acts and deeds and other business were approved, each receiving 99.97% of the votes cast for the respective motions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“Dirk Harbecke”

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman

For more information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358.5200

Facsimile: (604) 670.0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

