Sable Files Amended Financial Statements and MD&A for the Interim Period Ended September 30, 2019

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) announces that the Company has filed amended and restated consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the interim three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The consolidated financial statements and MD&A, as initially reported, have been amended and restated to correct for an identified error in the treatment of the sale of the net smelter royalty. The correction of this error resulted in the increase of the mineral property interest asset by $4,947,817 as of September 31, 2019. Additionally, net comprehensive (loss) income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 was increased by $4,947,817. These amended consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the interim three and nine month period ended September 30, 2019 replace and supersede the previously filed interim financial statements and MD&A for such period filed on November 28, 2019.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

