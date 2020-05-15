Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with IMC International Mining Corp.

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX)(IMIMF)(3MX) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About IMC International Mining Corp.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets which include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team. IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to provide shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District in Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. The Company utilizes its capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations; primarily micro cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information please visit http://www.zimtu.com.

