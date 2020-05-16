Menü Artikel
Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

02:07 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 102,495,116 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Number of Directors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Set the number of directors of the Company at ten

84,616,664 (99.77%)

193,525 (0.23%)

Election of Directors

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman

80,001,270 (94.33%)

4,808,920 (5.67%)

Mr. Neil Woodyer – Vice Chairman

74,607,943 (87.97%)

10,202,247 (12.03%)

Ms. Maryse Bélanger

84,336,401 (99.44%)

473,789 (0.56%)

Mr. Lenard Boggio

79,750,176 (94.03%)

5,060,014 (5.97%)

Mr. Tim Breen

74,777,649 (88.17%)

10,032,541 (11.83%)

Mr. Gordon Campbell

84,403,405 (99.52%)

406,785 (0.48%)

Gen. Wesley Clark

84,248,166 (99.34%)

562,023 (0.66%)

Mr. Marshall Koval

74,765,242 (88.16%)

10,044,947 (11.84%)

Mr. Peter Marrone

82,523,171 (97.30%)

2,287,019 (2.70%)

Mr. Christian Milau

79,911,059 (94.22%)

4,899,131 (5.78%)

Appointment of Independent Auditors

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for
the ensuing year, and authorizing the Board to set the
auditors' pay

97,407,406 (95.04%)

5,087,710 (4.96%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's
approach to executive compensation

82,897,823 (97.75%)

1,912,366 (2.25%)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinox-gold-announces-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301060421.html

SOURCE Equinox Gold Corp.



Contact
Equinox Gold Contacts: Christian Milau, Chief Executive Officer, Rhylin Bailie, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: +1 604-558-0560, Email: ir@equinoxgold.com
Mineninfo

Equinox Gold Corp.

Equinox Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2PQKJ
CA29446Y5020
www.equinoxgold.com
