Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
VANCOUVER, May 15, 2020 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today including the election of management's nominees as directors, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation ("say on pay"). Each of the matters voted on at the meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com. A total of 102,495,116 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 47.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
Number of Directors
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Set the number of directors of the Company at ten
|
84,616,664 (99.77%)
|
193,525 (0.23%)
Election of Directors
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Mr. Ross Beaty – Chairman
|
80,001,270 (94.33%)
|
4,808,920 (5.67%)
|
Mr. Neil Woodyer – Vice Chairman
|
74,607,943 (87.97%)
|
10,202,247 (12.03%)
|
Ms. Maryse Bélanger
|
84,336,401 (99.44%)
|
473,789 (0.56%)
|
Mr. Lenard Boggio
|
79,750,176 (94.03%)
|
5,060,014 (5.97%)
|
Mr. Tim Breen
|
74,777,649 (88.17%)
|
10,032,541 (11.83%)
|
Mr. Gordon Campbell
|
84,403,405 (99.52%)
|
406,785 (0.48%)
|
Gen. Wesley Clark
|
84,248,166 (99.34%)
|
562,023 (0.66%)
|
Mr. Marshall Koval
|
74,765,242 (88.16%)
|
10,044,947 (11.84%)
|
Mr. Peter Marrone
|
82,523,171 (97.30%)
|
2,287,019 (2.70%)
|
Mr. Christian Milau
|
79,911,059 (94.22%)
|
4,899,131 (5.78%)
Appointment of Independent Auditors
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company for
|
97,407,406 (95.04%)
|
5,087,710 (4.96%)
Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
Resolution
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
A non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company's
|
82,897,823 (97.75%)
|
1,912,366 (2.25%)
