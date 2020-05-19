Gold Terra Intersects 1.30 g/t Au over 50.6m at Sam Otto Main on its Yellowknife City Gold Project in the Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)( Frankfurt:TX0)(OTC PINK:TRXXF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the remaining six drill holes from Sam Otto (Link to plan view) on its 100% wholly-owned Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project in the Northwest Territories. This concludes the winter drilling program at Sam Otto with 34 holes totaling 9,622 metres.

Highlights include:

1.30 g/t Au over 50.6m, including 3.02 g/t Au over 9.0m (TSO20-083)

1.18 g/t Au over 51.65m, including 2.07 g/t over 11.05m and 2.03 g/t over 13.5m (TSO20-081)

The three holes drilled at Sam Otto Main covered a strike length of 300 metres (100m spacing) and all intersected wide zones of gold mineralization, with two of the holes having the widest greater than 1 g/t gold intersections ever drilled at Sam Otto to date (Link to cross-sections). In addition, these holes were drilled below the current pit constrained inferred resource (based on a US$1,300 gold price) and therefore remains open at depth. The mineralized system is also open along strike to the north as only two shallow holes were drilled (TSO17-021 and 025) and both intersected 10 to 20 metre zones of greater than 1 g/t. The other three holes drilled in the ‘connector' zone (area between Sam Otto Main and Sam Otto South) did not intersect any significant gold mineralization.

With the assistance of Vrify, the Company has posted on its website a model with cross-sections depicting the results of the 2020 winter drilling program at Sam Otto, which extends for a strike length of 4.5 kilometres. The Vrify deck can be accessed directly (click here) or visit the Projects section of the Gold Terra website (click here).

President and CEO David Suda stated: "Overall, the drilling campaign at Sam Otto was successful in expanding the footprint of the gold mineralized system and indicating the potential to add to the current inferred mineral resource estimate dated November 4, 2019. With the first part of our 2020 drilling program completed, we will now move our sights to further resource expansion with a drilling program on the Crestaurum high-grade deposit as soon as conditions permit."

Technical Appendix:

This news release reports the assay results from 6 drill holes totaling 1,925 metres from which 1,320 core samples were assayed. Assay results range from non-detectable gold to a highest assay of 15.05 g/t Au. The Company inserts certified standards and blanks into the sample stream as a check on laboratory Quality Control (QC). Drill core samples are cut by diamond saw at Gold Terra's core facilities in Yellowknife. A halved core sample is left in the core box. The other half core is sampled and transported by Gold Terra personnel in securely sealed bags to ALS (ALS) preparation laboratory in Yellowknife. After sample preparation, samples are shipped to ALS's Vancouver facility for gold analysis. Gold assays of >3 g/t are re-assayed on a 30 g split by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Samples with visible gold are additionally assayed using a screen metallics method. ALS is a certified and accredited laboratory service. ALS routinely inserts certified gold standards, blanks and pulp duplicates, and results of all QC samples are reported.

Drill holes were drilled at right angles to the zones of mineralization and dip angles of holes were designed to intersect the zones as close to normal as possible. Zones reported here are interpreted to be 85-95 percent of true thickness.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Joseph Campbell, Chief Operating Officer, a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sam Otto Main & Connector - DDH Intersections (Sections 4850N to 3550N)

Section 4850N Drill Hole Dip Azimuth UTM Location From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Easting Northing TSO20-081 -55 270 639949 6944849 200.95 252.60 51.65 1.18 incl 200.95 212.00 11.05 2.07 incl 218.50 232.00 13.50 2.03 258.00 260.15 2.15 0.75 Section 4750N TSO20-082 -46 270 639955 6943400 152.20 154.20 2.00 2.11 173.50 204.00 30.50 0.57 incl. 179.50 182.50 3.00 1.58 incl. 198.85 202.00 3.15 1.70 227.40 230.90 3.50 0.62 254.93 258.04 3.11 1.63 290.50 295.50 5.00 0.68 Section 4650N TSO20-083 -48 270 639960 6944650 247.90 256.50 8.60 0.50 269.90 320.50 50.60 1.30 incl. 294.00 303.00 9.00 3.02 Section 3950N TSO20-084 -45 270 639904 6943952 No significant intersections Section 3800N TSO20-085 -45 270 639895 6943801 No significant intersections Section 3550N TSO20-080 -52 270 639823 6943571 No significant intersections

About the Yellowknife City Gold Project

The YCG project encompasses approximately 790 square kilometres of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 km of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 km of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.



