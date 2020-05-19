Bam Bam Completes First Hole at the Majuba Hill Property

Vancouver, May 19, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed the first core hole for the 2020 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Majuba Hill Property (the "Property"), a copper, gold porphyry project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

The hole was designed to expand the copper, gold, and silver mineralization identified in the historic drill data. The hole was halted after intersecting historic workings. Hole MHB-1 is a vertical core hole drilled to 311.5 feet (94.9 M).





The core was logged on-site and will be sawn and sampled by Bam Bam contractors at the secured warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Samples will then be submitted to ALS Geochemistry for sample analysis.

Mr. David Greenway, President & CEO, reports: "We are glad to have the Majuba Hill project drilling underway. Following an extensive period of compilation and planning, it is good to finally have core in the box. The alteration and rocks in the core are what our geologists expected and I am looking forward to getting the analytical results from ALS."





Bam Bam field personnel and contractors are using operational health and safety protocols consistent with ensuring the health and safety of its people, the local community, and the State of Nevada. The drill program is being managed by Bam Bam's Exploration Geologist, E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 8137) with the American Institute of Professional Geologist.

The Majuba Hill Project encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately-owned surface and minerals. The Property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, Chairman of the Company's Advisory Board, an independent consulting geologist who is a non-independent Qualified Person as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: dg@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

