Northern Vertex Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NEE) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl.: NHVCF) (the "Company" or "Northern Vertex") today reported revenue of $13.1 million, record earnings from mine operations before depreciation and depletion of $5.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million.

Kenneth Berry, President and CEO, states: "Our results in the quarter demonstrate the strength of our operations at the Moss Mine in Northwest Arizona. Net income of $7.5 million was driven by our solid earnings from mine operations, plus a non-cash gain on the accounting for our silver stream and existing warrants. In addition, the Company has attained many notable achievements including successful preparations to avoid the impacts of COVID-19, with no known or suspected cases of infection at the Moss Mine nor at its office in Vancouver; a resource update for Moss Mine; the Bureau of Land Management approval to expand the mining operations; and the expansion of the leach pad which was commissioned in March. The Company is well positioned to benefit from the current trend in rising gold prices."

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Production of 7,379 gold ounces and 58,604 silver ounces.

Sales of 7,469 gold ounces and 89,433 silver ounces with average realized prices per ounce of $1,560 and $16.56, respectively.

Cash was $2.47 million as at March 31, 2019, compared to $3.33 million at December 31, 2019. Cash on hand as of May 14, 2020 was $4.67 million.

The Company made extensive and successful preparations to avoid the impacts of COVID-19 and is pleased to report no known or suspected cases of infection at the Moss Mine nor at its office in Vancouver.

Management completed a Phase I resource update for Moss Mine, resulting in a 300% increase in inferred resources. Measured and Indicated resources were updated to 360,000 ounces of gold, while inferred resources were increased to 129,000 ounces of gold.

Moss Mine received a permitting approval for the Phase III expansion, which allows management to expand the size of the mine which supports the resource update and supports an extension to the mine life.

Management completed the Phase II heap leach expansion in March, which will accelerate gold recoveries during the next few quarters and provide for more flexible operations.

Cash cost per ounce of gold sold for the quarter was $862. 1

Moss Mine All-in sustaining costs (AISC) for the quarter was $991 per ounce sold 1 , which included a heap leach write-up of approximately $1.28 million. Excluding the adjustment, AISC for the Moss mine was $1,163 per ounce sold 1 , which included the impacts of COVID-19 expenses.

, which included a heap leach write-up of approximately $1.28 million. Excluding the adjustment, AISC for the Moss mine was $1,163 per ounce sold , which included the impacts of COVID-19 expenses. Net profit for the quarter was $7.51 million driven off operating income from mine operations, and $5.76 million of fair value gains on derivative liabilities.

Operating Statistics





Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 3 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 1,2,3 Mining









Ore mined t 572,104 531,321 1,546,340 1,423,890 Waste mined t 852,671 1,000,427 2,748,578 2,608,397 Total mined t 1,424,775 1,531,748 4,294,918 4,032,287 Strip ratio waste/ore 1.49 1.88 1.78 1.83 Crushing









Tonnes stacked t 544,067 541,902 1,493,624 1,283,983 Tonnes stacked per day (average) tpd 5,979 6,021 5,431 4,686 Contained gold ounces stacked oz. 12,049 11,824 33,830 29,466 Contained silver ounces stacked oz. 209,492 213,115 565,874 426,769 Gold grade g/t 0.69 0.68 0.70 0.71 Silver grade g/t 11.98 12.23 11.78 10.34 Processing









Gold ounces produced 4 oz. 7,379 6,057 22,970 16,829 Silver ounces produced 4 oz. 58,604 25,558 185,863 67,204 Sales









Gold ounces sold 5 oz. 7,469 6,457 23,506 17,010 Silver ounces sold 5,6 oz. 89,433 16,678 224,111 49,796

1 The Moss Mine commenced commercial production effective September 1, 2018. In relation to this, only financial operating results from this date are recognized in the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019. Financial operating results from the Moss Mine prior to September 1, 2018 were capitalized to property, plant and equipment. 2 The operating statistics for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 include pre-commercial production results. 3 Crushing statistics for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2019 have been adjusted from previously released statistics due to a change in the Company's estimate of tonnes and contained ounces stacked during the nine months. 4 The nine months ended March 31, 2019 includes 3,672 gold ounces and 12,009 silver ounces that were produced pre-commercial production being the two months ended August 31, 2018. 5 The nine months ended March 31, 2019 includes 4,924 gold ounces and 16,376 silver ounces that were produced during pre-commercial production being the seven months ended March 31, 2019. 6 Includes silver ounces purchased and on-sold to final customer to deliver deferred ounces relating to silver streaming agreement.

The Company's interim consolidated financial results for the third fiscal quarter 2020 ended March 31, 2020 have been filed on SEDAR. The information in this news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis available on the Company's website at www.northernvertex.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Performance Measures

The following tables represent the calculation of certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures as referenced in this news release.

Reconciliation to Cash Costs



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Seven Months Ended March 31, 2019 Gold ounces sold1 7,469 6,457 23,506 12,085









Cash costs reconciliation







Cost of sales $ 10,069 $ 8,227 $ 35,509 $ 15,774 Less: Depreciation and depletion (2,195) (2,047) (7,960) (3,360) Add: Refining and transportation 49 32 168 106 Less: Silver revenue (1,482) (258) (3,810) (498) Cash costs 6,441 5,954 23,907 12,022 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold $ 862 $ 922 $ 1,017 $ 995

Reconciliation to All-In Sustaining Costs



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Seven Months Ended March 31, 2019 Gold ounces sold 7,469 6,457 23,506 12,085









AISC reconciliation







Cash costs $ 6,441 $ 5,954 $ 23,907 $ 12,022 Sustaining capital expenditures1 870 15 2,322 69 Accretion on reclamation obligation 90 84 250 175 Waste capitalization - - - 648

7,401 6,053 26,479 12,914 Moss Mine AISC per ounce sold $ 991 $ 937 $ 1,126 $ 1,069

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2019 Net profit (loss) 7,511 (1,333) (3,214) (7,747) Depreciation and depletion 2,195 2,047 7,960 3,360 Finance costs (income) (4,589) 609 5,052 5,370 Share-based compensation 231 401 763 516 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (548) 173 (473) (96) Adjusted EBITDA 4,800 1,897 10,088 1,403

