AMERICAN FORK - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) - Audited Statements Released

AMERICAN FORK, May 19, 2020 - Clifton Mining Company has released its audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The consolidated statements have been posted on the Company's website at https://www.cliftonmining.com/file/0ac3d278-2e42-4ce7-85c8-d446c335099e and on the OTC informational portal. The 2019 and 2018 audited results show the Company had net income of $5,040,098 and 318,161, respectively. Basic net income per share for 2019 is $0.09 per share and on a fully diluted basis is $0.08 per share and for 2018, basic and fully diluted net income per share was $0.01.

Desert Hawk Gold Corp. is in full operations and sold more than $600,000 last month in gold and silver recovered ounces. Desert Hawk is also continuing their development and exploration work drilling more than 980 holes last month as well. A short nine-minute presentation on the Keiwit Project made last fall by Howard Crosby, the chairman of Desert Hawk Gold Corp., can we viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72VN-H7Yx3k.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC under the symbol "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

