Yamana Reports Significant Exploration Results Supporting Mine Life Extensions at Jacobina and El Peñón, Including New Secondary Veins and Extensions of Primary Vein Systems at El Peñón

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) today provided an update on exploration results for the Jacobina and El Pe??n mines. Results at both operations continued to show growth in mineral reserves and mineral resource through year-end 2019 with additional promising new exploration results in the first quarter of 2020.

Exploration Highlights, Jacobina

Exploration at Jacobina in the second half of 2019 through the first quarter of 2020 expanded higher grade zones in Canavieiras Sul, both down dip and along strike to the north towards Canavieiras Central, providing significant expansion of the known mineralized zone in the highest grade sector of the mine.



Drilling down plunge of known high grade mineralization at Morro do Vento intercepted higher grades over good widths indicating excellent mineral resource expansion potential in this sector.



Exploratory drilling continues to demonstrate the potential of the Jo?o Belo Sul area adjacent to the Jo?o Belo mine, as well as at Morro da Viuva, located about one kilometre north of Canavieiras.



Surface exploration in the Serra Branca target area, located 12 kilometres north of Canavieiras, has returned significant gold results from surface sampling along a strike length of more than 2.0 kilometres.

Significance

The exploration results, at minimum, support the extended mine plan scenario (“Extended Case”) highlighted in the Company’s recent announcement on the Phase 2 expansion of Jacobina (see press release dated May 6, 2020, available on the Company’s website at www.yamana.com). The Extended Case, which considers the addition of 9.5 million tonnes of plant feed, based on conversion of current mineral resources, with an average grade of 2.40 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t”), is the Company’s new base case. Mine life under this scenario is forecast at 14.5 years, however, Jacobina has a long track record of increasing mine life and the latest exploration results underscore the likelihood that mine life will increase further under the Extended Case scenario at the contemplated throughput of 8,500 tonnes per day (“tpd”). In addition, these results highlight the potential to bring higher grade areas into production earlier in the operation’s mine life.

Exploration Highlights, El Pe??n

Drilling at El Pe??n in the fourth quarter of 2019 through the first quarter of 2020 intercepted encouraging mineralization at depth below existing mineral resources at the Bonanza, Sorpresa, and Pampa Campamento veins, as well as along strike at the Esmeralda vein, with all four veins demonstrating excellent potential for further mineral resource growth.



Drilling at depth below mineral resources at Pampa Campamento has delivered good results, including drill hole UIP0003 with 6.0 g/t of gold and 189 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 2.1 metres. At the Bonanza vein, deeper drilling in widely-spaced holes has also returned encouraging results, including hole UEB0028, with 9.1 g/t of gold and 167 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 1.1 metres.



Exploration drilling in 2019 on the Sorpresa vein demonstrated mineralization in a gap in mineral resources, where both infill drilling and testing in the area down plunge has returned promising results.



At the Esmeralda vein, a secondary vein parallel to the prolific Bonanza structure, drilling has indicated good potential for extensions to the south of known mineral reserves.



Surface exploration in the El Pe??n district continued to generate drill targets for further exploration, such as the Cerro Seco area, a new zone located immediately adjacent to the core mine vein system that may reflect a continuation of the same vein geometry as the core mine.

Significance

The discovery of new secondary veins along with extensions and offshoots of primary veins further underscore the resilience and potential of the vein system at El Pe??n. The results support the Company’s view that mine life will exceed current mineral reserves and is at least consistent with the Strategic Life of Mine of at least 10 years. Furthermore, because El Pe??n has excess plant capacity, the discovery of extensions of primary vein structures provides flexibility to process more tonnage at higher grades, which would increase annual production.

Jacobina Exploration Update

Exploration drilling at Canavieiras Sul in the second half of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 expanded the known zones by 125 metres down dip, and infill drilling in 2020 is expected to provide new mineral resources with excellent intercepts in the LU, MU, and LVLPC reefs. Notable results include the following estimated true width intervals: 10.5 g/t of gold over 5.4 metres (CAS492); 5.3 g/t of gold over 3.4 metres (CAS473); 4.8 g/t of gold over 4.2 metres (CAS471); 3.4 g/t of gold over 9.5 metres (CANEX60A); and 3.4 g/t of gold over 2.7 metres (CANEX86).

Along strike to the north, exploratory drilling towards Canavieiras Central yielded several new narrow but higher grade intercepts along a 300-metre-long extension of this high grade zone in the Maneira and LU reefs, including the following estimated true width intervals: 8.7 g/t of gold over 0.4 metres (CANEX50) and 5.6 g/t of gold over 0.4 metres (CANEX59). See Figure 2 for additional results.

Successful infill drilling on Canavieiras Central continues to generate higher grade results in the LU, MU, and LVLPC reefs with the following estimated true width intercepts: 54.7 g/t of gold over 3.0 metres (CANEX79); 6.7 g/t of gold over 3.9 metres (CANEX75); and 18.3 g/t of gold over 4.9 metres (CANEX55). Along strike to the south, exploration drilling towards Canavieiras Sul confirmed the presence of the MU reef, with an estimated true width intercept of 18.0 g/t of gold over 3.9 metres (CANEX87), opening up 180 metres of strike potential, as well as indicating down plunge continuity, to be explored. See Figure 2 and Table 1 for these and additional results. These results will also be incorporated in the updated mineral resources by year-end.

The Morro do Vento sector also continues to provide excellent results and show high potential as a new area for mineral reserve growth. Ongoing exploration drilling on a high grade shoot at Morro do Vento has defined the down plunge continuation of the Main, Hangingwall, and Footwall reefs with the following estimated true width intercepts: 7.4 g/t of gold over 5.5 metres (MVTEX46); 8.4 g/t of gold over 2.3 metres (MVTEX32); and 4.9 g/t of gold over 3.3 metres (MVTEX43). See Figure 3 and Table 1 for additional results.

Exploratory drilling continues to demonstrate the potential of the Jo?o Belo Sul area adjacent to the Jo?o Belo mine, as well as at Morro da Viuva, located about one kilometre north of Canavieiras, extending the known mineralized envelope to both the north and south of the Jacobina mine. See Figures 1 and 4 and Table 1 for additional results.

Surface exploration in the Serra Branca target area, located 12 kilometres north of Canavieiras, has returned significant gold results from surface sampling along a strike length of more than 2.0 kilometres, advancing this area to the drill-ready stage. The Serra Branca target is part of the larger, highly prospective Jacobina Norte project, which is located in close proximity to existing Jacobina mine infrastructure. See Figure 5 for Serra Branca results.

Overall, these exploration and infill drilling results suggest a significant expansion of both mineral reserves and mineral resources within the Canavieiras and Morro do Vento sectors by the end of 2020, while new potential in the Jo?o Belo and Morro da Viuva sectors indicate excellent potential for expansion of inferred mineral resources.

The results, at minimum, support the Extended Case scenario highlighted in the Company’s recent announcement on the Phase 2 expansion of Jacobina (see press release dated May 6, 2020, available on the Company’s website at www.yamana.com). The Extended Case, which includes 9.5 million tonnes of additional plant feed with an average grade of 2.40 g/t of gold, based on conversion of current mineral reserves, is the Company’s new base case. Under this scenario, the after-tax net present value (“NPV”)(1) increases to $993 million assuming a $1,250 per ounce gold price and a BRL/USD exchange rate of 4.0:1. NPV(1) increases to $1.78 billion at a gold price of $1,550 per ounce and a 5.0:1 BRL/USD exchange rate. While the Phase 2 pre-feasibility study shows a mine life of 14.5 years for the Extended Case, Jacobina has a long track record of increasing mine life and the latest exploration results underscore the likelihood that mine life will increase further under the Extended Case scenario at the 8,500 tpd throughput contemplated in the Phase 2 expansion. In addition, these results highlight the potential to bring higher grade areas into production earlier in the operation’s mine life.

Figure 1: Jacobina Location Map Showing Main Target Areas and Mines. Star Symbol Indicates Location of Mine Plant Facility

Figure 1: Jacobina Location Map Showing Main Target Areas and Mines. Star Symbol Indicates Location of Mine Plant Facility

Figure 2: Jacobina Canavieiras Long Section Highlighting Recent Drilling Results

Figure 2: Jacobina Canavieiras Long Section Highlighting Recent Drilling Results

Figure 3: Jacobina Morro do Vento Long Section Highlighting Recent Drilling Results

Figure 3: Jacobina Morro do Vento Long Section Highlighting Recent Drilling Results

Figure 4: Jacobina Jo?o Belo Long Section, With Recent and Historic Drilling Highlights

Figure 4: Jacobina Jo?o Belo Long Section, With Recent and Historic Drilling Highlights

Figure 5: Jacobina Plan Map of Serra Branca Target Area, Showing Simplified Geology and Recent Surface Rock Sample Geochemistry (Au g/t) and Select Historic Drilling Results. (The Serra Branca Target is Located Within the Larger Jacobina Norte Project)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/565e4f65-b04a-41ab-8ffb-5a6ff8d787b7

Table 1: Jacobina New Drill Intercepts, Canavieiras Central, Canavieiras Sul, Jo?o Belo Sul and Morro do Vento, Select for Intervals Greater Than 2.5 g/t Gold Over Diluted Width of 3.0 metres.

Hole Including Sector Reef From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Au (g/t) CANEX79 Canavieiras Central LU 334.02 338.00 3.98 2.95 54.71 CANEX55 Canavieiras Central LU 209.88 215.00 5.12 4.93 18.28 CANEX87 Canavieiras Central MU 358.00 362.20 4.20 3.88 18.01 CANEX51 Canavieiras Central MU 273.05 279.00 5.95 4.29 11.01 CANEX46 Canavieiras Central MU 185.95 189.50 3.55 2.99 11.96 CANEX65 Canavieiras Central MU 249.82 255.50 5.68 4.89 5.85 CANEX75 Canavieiras Central LU 316.63 322.00 5.37 3.99 6.72 CANEX49 Canavieiras Central MU 252.61 256.97 4.36 3.54 7.39 CANEX72 Canavieiras Central LVLPC 253.50 256.23 2.73 2.59 8.90 CANEX84 Canavieiras Central LVL 270.05 276.50 6.45 6.18 3.47 CANEX56 Canavieiras Central LVLPC 242.50 246.00 3.50 2.93 5.22 CANEX69 Canavieiras Central QTO_MU 85.32 91.52 6.20 4.15 2.63 CANEX58 Canavieiras Central MU 288.00 292.50 4.50 1.64 6.48 CAS492 Canavieiras Sul MU 131.47 137.30 5.83 5.36 10.50 CANEX60A Canavieiras Sul LVLPC 82.79 96.71 13.92 9.52 3.43 CAS471 Canavieiras Sul LVLPC 89.28 93.50 4.22 4.18 4.78 CAS473 Canavieiras Sul MU 99.50 104.50 5.00 3.40 5.25 CANEX78A Canavieiras Sul MU 65.50 69.04 3.54 3.36 3.85 CANEX61 Canavieiras Sul MU 86.79 89.60 2.81 2.35 5.27 CANEX68 Canavieiras Sul LVLPC 76.36 79.64 3.28 3.13 3.83 CANEX54 Canavieiras Sul LU 174.77 180.00 5.23 3.85 3.11 CANEX86 Canavieiras Sul LVLPC 18.00 21.11 3.11 2.68 3.39 CANEX50 Canavieiras Sul MAN 312.00 323.00 11.00 0.41 8.72 CANEX59 Canavieiras Sul MAN 213.82 222.98 9.16 0.42 5.57 MVTEX46 Moro do Vento MR 205.50 208.50 3.00 2.50 4.97 MVTEX46 Moro do Vento FW 250.00 256.42 6.42 5.54 7.43 MVTEX34 Moro do Vento HW 73.94 76.48 2.54 1.34 15.62 MVTEX32 Moro do Vento MR 116.47 123.48 7.01 2.34 8.40 MVTEX43 Moro do Vento HW 262.56 267.25 4.69 3.28 4.93 MVTEX047 Moro do Vento HW 177.67 179.01 1.34 1.21 9.12 Moro do Vento FW 286.50 292.00 5.50 4.85 3.12 incl. Moro do Vento FW 291.38 292.00 0.62 0.55 17.47 MVTEX30 Moro do Vento FW 294.00 299.50 5.50 2.36 6.36 MVT1641 Moro do Vento MR 104.46 107.59 3.13 1.90 5.38 JBEX009 Jo?o Belo Sul LMPC 435.05 442.71 7.66 7.02 3.17 incl. Jo?o Belo Sul LMPC 435.05 439.00 3.95 3.62 5.14 JBEX012 Jo?o Belo Sul LMPC 410.47 417.00 6.53 3.38 4.11 incl. Jo?o Belo Sul LMPC 410.47 413.69 3.22 1.58 6.52 JBEX014 Jo?o Belo Sul LMPC 407.26 410.00 2.74 2.04 4.13

El Pe??n Exploration Update



New drill results on the Pampa Campamento, Bonanza, and Sorpresa veins have all indicated potential to extend to depths either below low-angle fault offsets or in the footwall to the Pe??n rhyolite. Drill intercepts on the Esmeralda vein, a secondary vein parallel to the prolific Bonanza structure, have indicated good potential for extensions south of known mineral reserves.

Drilling at depth below current mineral resources at Pampa Campamento has delivered good results, including the following intercepts reported over the following horizontal widths: 6.0 g/t of gold and 189 g/t of silver over 2.1 metres (UIP0003); and 6.9 g/t of gold and 55 g/t of silver over 1.0 metres in (UEP0014). These intercepts open up over 100 metres of strike extending at depth. See Figure 7 for additional drill results.

Drill hole UEB0026, which tested the deeper parts of the Bonanza/Aleste vein system below the favourable Pe??n rhyolite, intersected 19.0 g/t of gold and 50 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 0.73 metres (11.5 g/t of gold and 30 g/t of silver diluted over a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres). Drill hole UEB0028, which intersects the Bonanza/Aleste vein 500 metres to the south of UEB0026, returned 9.1 g/t of gold and 167 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 1.1 metres, opening up significant potential for further mineralization at depth in this highly productive vein structure. The Bonanza/Aleste vein structure was the last primary vein structure discovered and developed by the Company and, as such, a discovery of a meaningful extension would be significant and very prospective. As a very high grade vein structure, Bonanza/Aleste produced 1.12 million ounces of gold and 20.92 million ounces of silver (approximately 1.4 million gold equivalent ounces using the prevailing gold to silver ratio of the time) from 2009 through early 2018. See Figure 8 for additional drill results.

Exploration drilling in 2019 on the Sorpresa vein demonstrated mineralization in a gap in mineral resources in this vein, while infill drilling and testing of the area down plunge returned promising results, including some holes with wider mineralized intervals, such as: SSI0062, returning 5.9 g/t of gold and 342 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 4.9 metres and drill hole SSI0064 with 7.0 g/t of gold and 287 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 1.8 metres. These targets remain open at depth and will be further drill tested during 2020. See Figure 9 for additional drill results.

Esmeralda is a secondary vein adjacent to Bonanza that, to date, has demonstrated limited down dip extent, but recent drilling indicates that the structure remains open along strike with stepouts to the south. Results include hole SEE0016 with 8.6 g/t of gold and 333 g/t of silver over a horizontal width of 0.7 metres (5.0 g/t of gold and 194 g/t of silver diluted over a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres). See Figure 10 for additional details. Infill drilling 400 metres to the north continues to produce good results in Esmeralda Central as shown in Table 2.

Surface exploration at El Pe??n has expanded since the start of the fourth quarter with soil and rock sampling and mapping of select targets originally generated by a machine learning study completed in 2019. Soil anomalies with gold and pathfinder metals are helping generate drill targets for further exploration, such as the Cerro Seco area, a new zone located immediately adjacent to the core mine vein system. See Figure 11 for a diagram of Cerro Seco soil geochemistry and proposed drill holes. This anomaly, in an area previously considered to have low potential, may reflect a continuation of the en-echelon core mine vein system.

The discovery of new secondary veins along with extensions and offshoots of primary veins further underscore the resilience and potential of the vein system at El Pe??n. The results support the Company’s view that mine life will exceed current mineral reserves and is at least consistent with the Strategic Life of Mine of at least 10 years. Furthermore, because El Pe??n has excess plant capacity, the discovery of extensions of primary vein structures provides flexibility to process more tonnage at higher grades, which would increase annual production.

At El Pe??n, with more than 5.0 million ounces of gold production to date, exploration efforts continue a 20-plus year history of replacing depletion and adding new mineral resources to this prolific asset. Exploration results through the end of the first quarter of 2020 indicate further exploration success can be anticipated.

Figure 6: El Pe??n Property Location Map. Star Symbol Indicates Location of Mine Plant Facility.

Figure 6: El Pe??n Property Location Map. Star Symbol Indicates Location of Mine Plant Facility.

Figure 7: El Pe??n, Pampa Campamento Vein Long Section.

Figure 7: El Pe??n, Pampa Campamento Vein Long Section.

Figure 8: El Pe??n Bonanza-Aleste Vein Long Section.

Figure 8: El Pe??n Bonanza-Aleste Vein Long Section.

Figure 9: El Pe??n Sorpresa Vein Long Section

Figure 9: El Pe??n Sorpresa Vein Long Section

Figure 10: El Pe??n Esmeralda NE Vein Long Section

Figure 10: El Pe??n Esmeralda NE Vein Long Section

Figure 11: El Pe??n Cerro Seco Soil Geochemistry (Au g/t) Target Showing Proposed Drill Holes.

Figure 11: El Pe??n Cerro Seco Soil Geochemistry (Au g/t) Target Showing Proposed Drill Holes.

Table 2: El Pe??n New Infill Drill Intercepts, Select for Intervals Greater Than 3.5 g/t Gold Over Diluted Mining Width of 1.2 Metres. (Widths Reported as Horizontal Mining Width Across the Vein.)

Hole Sector From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Horizontal width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SPI0062 Pampa Campamento 314.00 315.10 1.10 0.88 5.10 8.9 SSI0062 Sorpresa 306.77 313.59 6.82 4.90 5.90 342.1 SSI0063 Sorpresa 373.05 374.24 1.19 0.94 5.90 393.6 SSI0064 Sorpresa 333.03 335.50 2.47 1.80 7.02 287.0 SSI0067 Sorpresa 351.24 351.69 0.45 0.40 34.88 973.0 SSI0069 Sorpresa 266.88 267.60 0.72 0.59 11.19 912.0 STI0159 Ventura 346.54 348.23 1.69 0.89 22.20 1439.1 UID0311 Dorada FW W 126.50 127.00 0.50 0.42 15.10 1189.0 UIE0040 Esmeralda Central 133.53 137.15 3.62 3.57 4.99 267.9 UIE0041 Esmeralda Central 146.73 150.00 3.27 2.80 5.30 218.2 UIE0042 Esmeralda Central 162.80 163.70 0.90 0.88 6.11 149.4 UIE0047 Esmeralda Central 172.49 173.87 1.38 1.32 13.80 613.7 UIE0049 Esmeralda Central 152.29 153.50 1.21 1.00 10.90 387.5 UIE0049 Esmeralda Central 166.15 167.35 1.20 0.98 7.00 289.2 UIO0091 Caser?n 505 156.25 158.30 2.05 0.75 6.24 0.6 UIO0098 Caser?n 470 233.25 235.55 2.30 1.20 5.30 21.6 UIU0025 Nueva Abundancia 70.74 72.50 1.76 1.20 58.80 3228.9 SRI0035 Nueva Providencia 69.35 70.30 0.95 0.65 7.90 123.6 STI0161 Ventura Oeste 383.00 384.40 1.40 1.00 4.50 127.5 UIP0003 Pampa Campamento 290.48 294.20 3.72 2.10 6.02 188.6 UIP0004 Pampa Campamento 182.50 185.10 2.60 1.30 5.30 151.6

Table 3: El Pe??n New Exploration Drill Intercepts, Select for Intervals Greater Than 3.5 g/t Gold Over Diluted Mining Width of 1.2 Metres. (Widths Reported as Horizontal Mining Width Across the Vein.)



Hole Sector From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Horizontal width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SEE0015 Esmeralda NE 264.50 266.00 1.50 0.76 6.20 307.0 SEE0016 Esmeralda NE 234.00 235.50 1.50 0.70 8.59 332.9 SNX0939 Discovery Wash 345.50 347.00 1.50 1.19 4.83 173.7 SOC0006 Caseron 505 164.50 167.00 2.50 1.05 108.37 142.5 UEB0026 Bonanza 211.00 212.40 1.40 0.73 18.90 50.0 UEM0010 Martillo Flat Este 140.25 143.53 3.28 1.00 12.80 732.0 UEP0010 Pampa Campamento 197.30 199.00 1.70 0.56 8.53 453.1 UEP0013 Pampa Campamento 104.50 106.00 1.50 1.02 15.00 101.0 UEP0014 Pampa Campamento 254.60 256.15 1.55 1.00 6.89 54.7 UEP0015 Pampa Campamento 178.40 179.00 0.60 0.48 8.98 5.8 UER0125 Providencia Norte 174.62 175.45 0.83 0.82 5.80 116.1 UEV0011 Angelina 53.40 55.00 1.60 1.24 11.50 22.0 UEB0028 Aleste 106.50 108.00 1.50 1.10 9.11 167.0

Qualified Persons



Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Henry Marsden (P. Geo. and Senior Vice President, Exploration). Mr. Marsden is an employee of Yamana Gold Inc. and a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Yamana incorporates a Quality Assurance and Quality Control (“QA/QC”) program for all of its mines and exploration projects which conforms to industry best practices.

Samples are transported in security sealed bags for preparation at ALS and SGS analytical laboratories, both ISO 9001:2008 and 17025 certified laboratories, except at Jacobina where sample preparation and primary analysis is completed on site. Gold is analyzed by gold fire assay with 30 grams or 50 grams aliquot and AAS finish. Samples over 5 g/t are re-analyzed by gravimetric finish methods. Silver is determined using a four acid digestion and AAS finish (ore level) and samples over 30g/t are re-analyzed by gravimetric finish methods. Five percent of all pulps are further checked by secondary certified laboratories (Intertek, SGS, SGS Geosol) using the same analytical methods.

All exploration diamond drill cores are split in half by mechanical spitting or core sawing and sampled at appropriate intervals for assay, except for small diameter drilling (BQ) from underground setups at Jacobina where core is logged, photographed and whole core submitted for assay. The remaining core, coarse reject and pulps are stored on-site in a secure location.

Quality assurance standards, duplicates, sterile and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as a control for assay accuracy, bias, precision and contamination. The results of these checks are tracked and failures are re-analyzed. This information also includes pulp checks carried out in the secondary lab.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

