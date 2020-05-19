Contact Gold Begins Trading on The OTCQB Market

Vancouver, May 19, 2020 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL) ("Contact Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "CGOL". The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "C" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"As a Nevada focused gold exploration company, we welcome the listing of the Company's shares on the OTCQB," said Matt Lennox-King, President & CEO of Contact Gold. "We expect that the OTCQB listing will increase the Company's visibility to U.S. investors, improve liquidity for our shareholders, and provide the Company with improved access to capital as we continue to push forward on our Green Springs gold project. Drilling completed at Green Springs in October 2019 returned high grade oxide drill intercepts running up to 2.3 g/t Au over 70 metres."

Contact Gold's common shares are already eligible for electronic settlement and transfer in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Green Springs Project:

The past-producing Green Springs gold project is located at the southern end of Nevada's prolific Cortez and Carlin Trends, 60 km southwest of the historic mining centre of Ely, Nevada in a region hosting numerous producing and past producing Carlin-type gold deposits. Green Springs encompasses 16 km2 and is approximately 10 km east of Fiore Gold's Gold Rock Project, 10 km south of Waterton's Mt. Hamilton gold deposit and 20 km southeast of Fiore Gold's producing Pan Mine.

In 2019 Contact Gold confirmed that past drilling at the Echo and Charlie zones hit entirely oxidized gold mineralization in 4 drill holes that were re-assayed for cyanide solubility. Subsequently Contact Gold started a drill program to follow-up and extend oxide gold mineralization from in the known zones and drilled 1,300m in 10 drill holes. Contact Gold recently reported new oxide gold discoveries at the property's Alpha, Bravo and Echo Zones.

2019 Drill Highlights include:

4.09 g/t Au over 38.10 m in hole GS19-09 (Echo, news release January 28, 2020 )

1.02 g/t Au over 22.86 m in hole GS19-10 (Bravo, news release February 12, 2020)

1.68 g/t Au over 35.05 m in hole GS19-03 (Alpha, news release January 14, 2020)

In 2020, the Company anticipates continuing exploration on the Green Springs property. The Company plans to grow discoveries at Alpha and Echo Zones as well as drill new target areas.

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties ("Ely Gold") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July 2019. Green Springs is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. The composited grades for comparison to the Bottle Roll assays are weighted averages of the amount of pulp used from individual 5 foot assays. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

