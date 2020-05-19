COMPASS GOLD: Investor Conference Call & Review

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 - Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce that it will host a webinar and conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, May 21st, to provide a review of the Company’s recent activities, as well as its plans for continuing exploration on its Sikasso Property in southern Mali.



Before the webinar, investors are invited to review the Company’s latest news releases (http://compassgoldcorp.com/category/news/).

Our latest investor presentation will be available on our website on Thursday.

Compass CEO, Larry Phillips, said, “We continue to be excited about the results we’re receiving from the field, and about the newest exploration work we are conducting now as we approach the rainy season in Mali beginning in about six weeks. We want to take this opportunity to provide investors with an exploration update, and once again, we will have our Exploration Manager, Dr. Madani Diallo, and our Technical Director, Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, joining the rest of our management team on this webinar. We hope that you will either join us on this webinar or go to our website afterward to review the replay.”

The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 21st, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and is to be recorded and available for later playback. Replay details will be available on Compass’s website following the call.

About Compass Gold Corp.

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali, with a combined land holding of 867 km2. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Komana. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald’s August 2017 “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.”

Qualified Person

This news release has been reviewed and approved by EurGeol. Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, Compass’s Technical Director, who is the Qualified Person for the technical information in this news release under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Compass Gold Corp. Compass Gold Corp. Larry Phillips – Pres. & CEO Greg Taylor – Dir. Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications lphillips@compassgoldcorp.com gtaylor@compassgoldcorp.com T: +1 416-596-0996 X 302 T: +1 416-596-0996 X 301

Website: www.compassgoldcorp.com

