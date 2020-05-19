Fuse Cobalt Appoints New Director, Mr. Chip Richardson from Wedbush Securities

Vancouver, May 19, 2020 - Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("the Company" or "Fuse") (TSXV:FUSE), (OTC:WCTXF), (FRA:43W2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chip Richardson as Director of the Company effective May 19, 2020.

Chip Richardson is a life-long banker and currently has the role of Assistant Vice President, Investments for Wedbush Securities in Lake Oswego, a suburb of nearby Portland, Oregon. From the age of fourteen, Chip began investing in the stock market and upon graduation from Oregon State University (B.Sc. Economics), Chip was hired as a Financial Advisor by Dean Witter Securities, now Morgan Stanley. After Dean Witter, Chip worked at Paine Webber, now UBS, before joining Wedbush in 1999.

Wedbush Securities is the Largest New York Stock Exchange member firm in the western USA in addition to the largest market maker on the Pacific Stock Exchange. Founded by Mr. Edward Wedbush the firm now has roughly 900 employees in 100 offices in the United States.

Mr. Robert Setter, Company President & CEO states "Chip excels in helping his banking clients understand the nature of the risks, rewards, and cycles that can impact an investment portfolio and the market. He is often complimented on his ability to keep his clients current on changes within companies they have invested in or are interested in. Chip has advised investors large and small and has advised private businesses regarding financing and marketing including being an advisor to a NASDAQ Biotechnology company for many years. "

Mr. Setter continues, "Chip is a fantastic addition to Fuse. Through his extensive network built over many years, Chip will be able to assist in potential capital raises, marketing, awareness, and other areas necessary for moving the company forward. Everyone at Fuse is excited to have Chip and his considerable experience on the Board."

About Fuse Cobalt Inc. www.fusecobalt.com

Fuse Cobalt Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol FUSE on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties: Fuse owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of Fuse's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project which consists of 785 hectares of land and is also located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine, a former producer of both silver and cobalt.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President &CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.