Satori Announces Environmental Steps at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project and Corporate Update

Toronto, May 19, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that the Manitoba Conservation and Climate Department has retrieved from archives certain of the historic data supporting an Order for an environmental licence issued by the (then) Clean Environment Commission issued in 1987. Satori intends to make application to use such data, and the 1987 licence, to form the basis of various notice of alterations intended to be submitted to the Department, as a Class 2 Development Project, during this period of time that the Company continues to compile the necessary data in its evaluation of the Tartan Lake Gold Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Further, as a follow up to the press release dated April 28, 2020, the Company has filed its annual financials statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and is available on SEDAR.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

