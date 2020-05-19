Westhaven Commences Drilling At Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 17,623 hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



2020 Drill Program

The ongoing 30,000 metre (m) drill program has resumed.



The focus of this program is to test new drill targets outside of the South Zone and expand on the recently encountered high-grade gold in the Lear Zone.



Recent drilling at the Lear Zone intersected 10.56m of 3.67 g/t Gold (Au) and 10.40 g/t Silver (Ag), including: 3.13m of 7.20 g/t Au and 27.30 g/t Ag, and including: 0.79m of 15.85 g/t Au and 61.30 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO of Westhaven, stated: "The focus for this program is to test for additional vein zones outside of the South Zone. The recently completed winter drill program was successful in discovering a new mineralized zone (Lear Zone) where drill hole SN20-56 intercepted the highest-grade gold interval outside of the South Zone.”



Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, stated: “Resistivity profiles from historic Induced Polarization surveying at the Alpine Zone suggest the continuation of Vein Zones 2 and 3 towards this target. Limited drilling here in 2015 and 2016 intercepted high-grade gold veins. Intercepts of 161 metres grading 0.23 g/t Au and 119.6m of 0.27 g/t Au included higher grade intervals of 16.7 g/t Au over 0.5m and 4.95 g/t Au over 0.6m. The recent discovery of high-grade gold in the Lear Zone indicates the mineralization is strengthening towards the Alpine Zone.”

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration. Westhaven is committed to the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility with a focus on generating positive outcomes and returns to all stakeholders. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

