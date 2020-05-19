Makara Mining starts trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA) (FRANKFURT: MK0) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully listed it shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol MK0 with ISIN: CA56086L1022 and WKN: A2P369

The Company is also pleased to announce its website address for both its English and German website being:

www.makaramining.com (English)

www.makaramining.de (German)

The listing of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the corporation's shareholder base in Europe and increase trading activity in its shares, while at the same time facilitating investment in the company by the European investing community.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities. Only the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchanges are larger. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market.

Makara believes the Frankfurt listing marks another step forward for the company in creating more liquidity and increase market awareness for its shareholders.

About the Company

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C and holds an option over the Rude Creek Property located in the Yukon and Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are "forward-looking statements.". Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Makara Mining Corp.