Grizzly to Host Live Webinar on Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00pm EST Outlining Its Gold Focus and Investment Opportunity

Edmonton, May 19, 2020 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") invites investors to join Michael Dufresne - M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., for a webinar detailing the investment opportunity and results potential at its road accessible, gold-silver-copper projects located in southeastern, British Columbia, Canada. The Company has work programs planned and anticipates news with results during Q3 and Q4 of 2020.

The Grizzly webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 20th at 12:00pm EST. The link provides online registration to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W44xNKLTSBqfEzW7eX2eJg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The webinar event is facilitated by Paul Benwell & Associates (PBA).

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 67.1 million shares issued, focused on developing its precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. The Company holds, or has an interest in, over 156,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the Board,

Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Brian Testo

CEO, President

Tel: (780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Jim Greig

Corporate Development

Tel: 778-788-2745

Email: jgreig@grizzlydiscoveries.com

