Uravan Announces Hybrid Annual Meeting

17:50 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, May 19, 2020 - The Board of Directors of Uravan Minerals Inc. ("Uravan or the "Corporation") would like to provide an update on its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled for 1:30 PM on Friday May 22, 2020 (the "Meeting").

As a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corporation would like to ensure appropriate social distancing is in effect at the Meeting. Uravan does not plan to have a formal presentation at the conclusion of the Meeting. We strongly encourage shareholders to vote by Proxy as per the instructions in the Notice of Meeting of Shareholders as opposed to physically attending the Meeting. In connection with Meeting, the following call in numbers are provided to allow shareholders to listen to the formal portion of the Meeting:

Uravan 2020 Annual Meeting
Fri, May 22, 2020 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM (MDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/626209805

You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1 877 309 2073
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129

Access Code: 626-209-805

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Uravan Minerals Inc.



Contact
Larry Lahusen, CEO, Uravan Minerals Inc., Tel: 403-607-5908, Email: llahusen@uravanminerals.com, Website: www.uravanminerals.com
