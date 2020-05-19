Austral Gold Announces Virtual Access for its Upcoming AGM

Sydney, May 19, 2020 - On 27 April 2020 Austral Gold Ltd. (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (the " Company") released the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for the Company's AGM scheduled for 27 May 2020 at 8:00am at Level 5, 126 Philip Street, Sydney, NSW 2000.

The Company advised at the time that shareholders may not be able to attend the AGM due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and instead strongly encouraged Shareholders to lodge their proxy votes, and advised that the Company would be permitting Shareholders to attend via video conference.

After the Company had despatched its Notice of Meeting, on 6 May 2020 the Government released the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020 ("Determination "). The Determination temporarily altered the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 to allow for the holding of general meetings using technology.

A condition under the Determination was that shareholders must be entitled to vote in real time using the technology available to the Company. Therefore, the Company has considered it necessary to amend the process for voting at the AGM to allow shareholders on the Company's Australian register to vote in real time at the AGM.

To facilitate this change and to ensure the Company complies with the Determination, the Company has decided to conduct the AGM using Lumi. Lumi is a virtual meeting platform utilised by the share registry of the Company, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited. By using Lumi, the Company will be able to accept votes cast in real time (including by proxy voters).

Upon entering the Lumi platform, shareholders will be required to enter the Meeting ID: 309-031-267 and their SRN or HIN to participate. (Please note: if you have multiple holdings you will either need to log into Lumi under each SRN or HIN to vote live in the meeting, or cast your vote on other holdings ahead of the meeting via www.investorvote.com.au or by returning your proxy form before 8:00am on 25 May 2020.

Further details are available in the 'Online Meeting Guide' included within this notice. The Determination permits companies to amend existing notices of meeting to comply with the provisions of the Determination at least 7 days before the meeting is held.

The attached revised Notice of Meeting contains updated information regarding the holding of the meeting. The Company wishes to advise that there are no substantive changes to the Notice of Meeting apart from the switch to Lumi and updated information regarding voting. Shareholders are still unable to attend the AGM due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

This revised notice will be published on the Company's website - www.australgold.com/annual-general-meeting/.

If you have any questions relating to the content of this announcement, please contact the Company Secretary, info@australgold.com.

