Trifecta Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") announces a private placement of up to $200,000, to consist of the sale of up to 8,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.025 per share. This private placement will be conducted pursuant to the "Temporary Relief of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement" as published by the TSX Venture Exchange in its "Notice to Issuers" dated April 8, 2020.

All of the shares issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a hold period in Canada of four months plus one day from closing. The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance, will be used for working capital purposes.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

