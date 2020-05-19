King Announces Closing of Private Placement

Vancouver - May 19, 2020, King Global Ventures Inc. ("King" or the "Company") (TSXV:KING) reports that it has closed its private placement announced on May 6, 2020 and has issued 40 million units at $0.015 per unit for gross proceeds of $600,000.

Each unit of the offering comprises one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional share in the capital of the Company at a price of five cents per warrant for a period of two years from closing, subject to the Company's option to accelerate expiry in the event that the shares close at, or above, $0.07 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The pricing of the offering is in reliance of the temporary relief measures established by the TSX-V on April 8, 2020.

The proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital, repayment of arms-length debt of approximately $84,000 and for resource project evaluation and acquisitions. None of the funds will be utilized to pay for management fees, to related parties or for investor relations activities.

In connection with the financing, the Company has paid cash of $11,940 to certain member firms and has issued a total of 2,656,000 finders' warrants. Each finder's warrant may be exercised to acquire a share at five cents for six months.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period expiring September 20, 2020. Mr. John F. Cook, President and a director of the Company, subscribed for 5,000,000 units for proceeds of $75,000.

About King Global Ventures Inc.

King's Nicaragua Gold/Copper Project is joint-ventured with TSX listed Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX-CXB).

For further information, contact John Cook, President of King Global Ventures Inc. at: (416) 200-8073 and info@kingtsxv.com

