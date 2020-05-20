Origin Gold Announces AGM Results and $500,000 Private Placement at $0.05 Per Unit

TORONTO, May 19, 2020 - Origin Gold Corp. (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce (i) the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Toronto, Canada and (ii) that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Offering”).



AGM Results

The nominees listed in the management information circular (the “Circular”), which was mailed to Origin Gold shareholders of record as of April 13, 2020, were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Scott Moore 97.56% 2.44% Jaime Lalinde 97.56% 2.44% Algimantas Didziulis 97.56% 2.44%

A total of 5,120,065 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 9.92% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

In addition, Origin Gold shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the AGM, namely:

Re-appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration; and

Approving the Company’s stock option plan for the ensuing year, reserving for grant options to acquire up to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding Origin Gold common shares calculated at the time of each stock option grant.

The Circular is available under Origin Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Offering

Pursuant to the Offering, each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”), entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of 24 months from issuance.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about June 5, 2020. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes and to add personnel to its mining team. Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 7% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

About Origin Gold

Origin Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

