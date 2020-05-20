Menü Artikel
Rokmaster Increases Size of Private Placement

07:08 Uhr  |  CNW

TSXV: RKR
Frankfurt: 1RR
OTC Pink: RKMSF

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to report that the non-brokered, non-flow-through unit private placement (as detailed in the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020) (the "Non-Flow-Through Private Placement"), has been increased from up to $2 million to up to $2.5 million as a result of investor demand. The increase in size of the Non-Flow-Through Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

All securities issued from the Non-Flow-Through Private Placement are to fund exploration expenditures for the Revel Ridge Project as well as for working capital purposes.

For additional information on the Company, the aforementioned private placements or the Company's projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include the anticipated date of closing of the Flow-Through Private Placement and the first tranche of the Non-Flow-Through Private Placement, as well as the anticipated use of proceeds from such financings. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Contact
Mineninfo

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

Rokmaster Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JK8F
CA77543A2083
www.rokmaster.com
Minenprofile
