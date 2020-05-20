Rokmaster Resources Corp. Increases Size of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2020 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR, Frankfurt: 1RR, OTC Pink: RKMSF) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the non-brokered, non-flow-through unit private placement (as detailed in the Company's news release dated April 27, 2020) (the "Non-Flow-Through Private Placement"), has been increased from up to $2 million to up to $2.5 million as a result of investor demand. The increase in size of the Non-Flow-Through Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

All securities issued from the Non-Flow-Through Private Placement are to fund exploration expenditures for the Revel Ridge Project as well as for working capital purposes.

For additional information on the Company, the aforementioned private placements or the Company's projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Contact

