Rio Tinto and Forum Announce Exploration Plans at Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, May 20, 2020 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce the 2020/2021 exploration plans on its Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper/Silver Project, located 55 km southeast of the Key Lake uranium processing facility in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The focus of this years' exploration program will be to evaluate the regional copper/silver potential of this 52 km long sedimentary basin in preparation for an extensive summer and winter drill campaign.

Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC) Proposed 2020/2021 Exploration Program

A 110km winter haul road was completed to the site of the Burbidge Lake Drill Camp on the Janice Lake property in March. Permits are in hand for construction of a 50 person drill camp this summer.

The 2020 exploration program will commence as soon as practical and will be based out of the same camp as in the 2019 program*.

A 2,000 metre diamond drill program this summer will test regional drill targets prioritized by the permitted Mapping and Orientation programs. The permit application for the 2020/2021 RAB and diamond drilling program has been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment.

A Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drill rig will be used as a prospecting tool to drill short holes into the bedrock on copper showings, structural, geophysical, geochemical and boulder train targets developed by the mapping and prospecting program.

A mapping and prospecting team will systematically map the 52km extent of the property (see Figure 1) initially on 2km wide traverse lines this summer with more detailed follow-up in prospective areas.

Orientation surveys over the Jansem and Janice targets will be completed this summer including downhole logging of the 2019 holes, an Induced Polarization survey, vegetation and soil surveys and a regional AMT survey to understand basin architecture.

Engagement with local communities is well advanced and ongoing.

* Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the work plan will be dependent on RTEC's ability to safely and effectively access the project area.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO commented, "Rio Tinto intends to commence operations as soon as possible by adjusting its planning while remaining committed to the original program to explore Janice Lake. They have an industry leading health and safety protocol and will undertake this program with the utmost in care for the employees, contractors and communities engaged in this project. I am particularly looking forward to the regional focus of copper mineralization at Janice which has never been undertaken before on this property."





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/56170_figure1.jpg

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's VP, Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Stock Options

The Company has granted 1,150,000 options and not 1,500,000 options as disclosed in the Company's news release of May 11, 2020. All other terms remain the same.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

