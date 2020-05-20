Harte Gold Announces Filing of Financials for First Quarter of 2020

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 - Harte Gold Corp. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) announces filing of interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1 2020”). Operational highlights for the quarter were provided in the Company’s previous disclosure (see news release dated May 14, 2020).



The Company is also pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with BNP Paribas (“BNPP”) on deferral of debt principal payments for June 30 and September 30, 2020, based on the key terms as disclosed.

Sam Coetzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harte Gold commented:

“I am encouraged by the published first quarter results. The team continues to achieve key indicators for improving future mine performance. While cash costs have improved, our focus remains on accelerating capital development to reach the Middle Zone, advancing the Sugar Zone North and South areas and extending our sill development. We remain diligent in ensuring our workers are kept safe and will take extreme care in deciding how and when to reopen the mine. Our care and maintenance teams continue to keep the mine in good stead so when restart commences Harte will again continue to gain momentum.”

Quarterly Production Results

Figures in C$ 000 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 vs.

Q1 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 vs.

Q4 2019 Ore processed (tonnes) 51,705 38,278 35% 53,162 (3%) Average daily throughput (tpd) 575 425 35% 591 (3%) Head grade (g/t) 5.50 4.86 13% 5.03 9% Recovery (%) 94% 92% 3% 93% 1% Gold ounces produced 8,597 5,476 57% 8,017 7% Key Financial Data (000 $) Net revenues1 15,667 8,103 93% 15,474 1% Mine operating profit / (loss)2 (324) (5,750) - (2,426) - Mine EBITDA3 3,891 (2,666) - 1,910 104% Net loss4 (16,131) (13,354) - (7,145) - Net cash increase / (decrease) 11,579 (6,579) - 1,206 - Cost Statistics (in dollars) Cash Cost (US$/oz)5 1,133 1,552 (27%) 1,225 (7%) AISC (US$/oz)5 1,951 2,434 (20%) 2,036 (4%)

Deferral of BNPP Debt

On May 15, 2020, the Company and BNPP entered into a third amending agreement, that provided for the following:

The rescheduling of the principal repayments under the non-revolving term credit facility due June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 over the remaining term of the credit agreement, starting on March 31, 2021;

Postponement of date on which financial covenants must be complied with, to April 1, 2021 for one of the covenants and June 30, 2021 for the remaining financial covenants (other than a reserve tail ratio covenant);

Waiver of any breaches of the minimum mine and mill production covenant during 2020;

Removal of the minimum mine and mill production covenant from the credit agreement;

An increase in the interest rates payable under the credit agreement to the following (dependent on leverage ratios): LIBOR plus a margin of 3.375% to 4.375% Alternate Base Rate plus a margin of 2.375% to 3.375% Standby fee ranging from 1.506% to 1.856%;

Prepayment of the non-revolving term loan of excess cash flow up to an aggregate total of US$16.7 million.

Mine Restart, Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at March 31, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $13.7 million. The temporary shutdown due to COVID-19 has had a negative impact on working capital.

The Company has completed its detailed planning for a restart of the Sugar Zone Mine and will restart operations as soon as it is deemed safe to do so. The Company is also evaluating its cash position relative to the expected working capital requirements on start-up and is assessing various financial alternatives to bolster liquidity for mine restart.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Martin Raffield, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Harte Gold, who is a “qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold holds a 100% interest in the Sugar Zone Mine located in White River, Canada. The Sugar Zone Mine entered commercial production in 2019. The Company has further potential through exploration at the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt. Harte Gold trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HRT”, on the OTC under the symbol “HRTFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol “H4O”.

