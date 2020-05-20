Wallbridge Reports Strong Intercepts from the Area 51 Gold System at Fenelon

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to outline strong gold mineralization over a 600 by 500 metre area within the Area 51 vein network, which occurs in the hangingwall to the Tabasco-Cayenne shear system on its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property ("Fenelon" or the "Property") (see Fig. 1).

The results announced today continue to show the grade characteristics typical of the Jérémie Pluton-hosted Area 51 veins, allowing the future evaluation of various potential mining scenarios:

1. Potentially open pit bulk mineable intercepts in the 1-2 g/t range, including 1.70 g/t Au over 58.50 metres in FA-20-116, 1.01 g/t Au over 82.40 metres in FA-20-113 and 2.06 g/t Au over 38.50 metres in FA-20-115;

2. Potentially underground bulk mineable intervals in the 2-10 g/t range, including 5.77 g/t Au over 14.85 metres in FA-20-116, 9.28 g/t Au over 6.50 metres in FA-20-115, and 7.18 g/t Au over 6.00 metres in 19-915-020;

3. Potentially underground mineable intervals in the > 10 g/t range, including 19.55 g/t Au over 4.10 metres in FA-20-107, 307.74 g/t Au over 0.50 metre in FA-20-118, 121.00 g/t Au over 0.60 metre in FA-20-128 and 78.21 g/t Au over 0.70 metre in 19-0915-025;

"We continue to expand the Area 51 gold system, both east (now on section 10425) and West (now on section 9825) with strong intersection both near surface and also at depth in close proximity to the Tabasco zones. Geophysical information and initial drill results by Balmoral indicate that Area 51 mineralization may extend far into the surrounding Balmoral ground and we are looking forward to discovering the extensions of this gold system on the soon-to-be consolidated land package with drilling planned to start up there this summer," stated Attila Péntek, Vice President, Exploration of Wallbridge. "The geologic interpretation and 3D modeling carried out by our geology team, working remotely during this temporary suspension due to COVID-19, has provided us with a much-improved understanding of the controls on gold mineralization in the Fenelon gold system. This will enable us to better target these zones and evaluate potential mining scenarios."

Highlights

Andromeda Corridor 19-0915-020: 3.17 g/t Au over 9.00 metres and 7.18 g/t Au over 6.00 metres (see Fig. 8); 19-0915-024: 2.18 g/t Au over 19.50 metres, including 3.56 g/t Au over 7.50 metres (see Fig. 9); 19-0915-025: 78.21 g/t Au over 0.70 metre (see Fig. 8); 19-0915-026: 3.11 g/t Au over 10.15 metres, including 23.26 g/t Au over 0.85 metres (see Fig. 7); FA-20-108: 1.38 g/t Au over 29.25 metres, including 4.30 g/t Au over 4.50 metres (see Fig. 8);



Enterprise & Interstellar Corridors FA-19-097: 1.52 g/t Au over 42.12 metres, including 2.39 g/t Au over 16.12 metres (see Fig. 2); FA-20-115: 2.06 g/t Au over 38.50 metres, including 9.28 g/t Au over 6.50 metres (see Fig. 7); FA-20-116: 1.70 g/t Au over 58.50 metres (together with Andromeda Zone 4) (see Fig. 9), including

5.77 g/t Au over 14.85 metres, which further includes 17.82 g/t Au over 4.50 metres; FA-20-118: 307.74 g/t Au over 0.50 metre (see Fig. 3);



Laika Corridor FA-20-107: 19.55 g/t Au over 4.10 metres (see Fig. 10); FA-20-129: 1.18 g/t Au over 28.55 metres (see Fig. 7);



MIB & Milky Way Corridors FA-19-097: 1.18 g/t Au over 37.98 metres, including 35.39 g/t Au over 0.70 metre (see Fig. 2); FA-20-109: 1.53 g/t Au over 40.90 metres, including 13.38 g/t Au over 2.25 metre (see Fig. 3); FA-20-113: 1.01 g/t Au over 82.40 metres, including 7.02 g/t Au over 2.40 metres (see Fig. 4); FA-20-134: 1.07 g/t Au over 36.90 metres, including 7.07 g/t Au over 2.10 metres (see Fig. 4);



Orion Corridor FA-20-106: 2.22 g/t Au over 14.75 metres (see Fig. 4); FA-20-107: 1.14 g/t Au over 22.05 metres (see Fig. 10); FA-20-128: 1.71 g/t Au over 21.00 metres and 121.00 g/t Au over 0.60 metre (see Fig. 4);



Titan Corridor FA-20-110: 4.57 g/t Au over 5.40 metres and 2.44 g/t Au over 13.50 metres (see Fig. 5); FA-20-137: 1.18 g/t Au over 24.00 metres, including 9.55 g/t Au over 1.50 metres (see Fig. 5); 19-970-007: 3.08 g/t Au over 9.40 metres, including 5.17 g/t Au over 4.70 metres (see Fig. 10);

Area 51 Geologic Modelling

The Area 51 mineralization has now been modelled in detail based on available assay results and other geologic observations collected (structural orientation of veins, vein density data, alteration mapping, shear intensity), establishing 27 zones modelled and grouped into eight mineralized corridors. These new models will enable Wallbridge to better target these zones and evaluate potential mining scenarios. Geophysical information and initial drill results by Balmoral indicate that the Area 51 mineralization may extend far into the Balmoral land package and will represent one of the high priority targets for the 2020 drill program.

2019/2020 Drill Program

Prior to the March 23, 2020 temporary suspension of drilling activities due to COVID-19, six drill rigs were active on the Property: five were focusing on exploration drilling from surface with large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Fenelon Gold System, and one underground drill rig was focused on more closely-spaced definition drilling of the Main Gabbro Zones near the existing mine workings. A total of 75,000 metres were drilled in 2019, and a fully-funded 100,000 to 120,000 metres of drilling was originally planned for 2020. So far, up to the March 23, 2020 temporary suspension, a total of approximately 26,000 metres have been drilled this year. As previously announced, exploration activity has resumed at Fenelon, initially with four surface drill rigs; the Company now estimates completing between 70,000 and 80,000 metres of drilling in 2020.

Partial assay results of 23 surface holes and six underground holes of the 2019/2020 exploration drill program are reported in Table 1 and Figures below. Further assays are pending for some of the drill holes and intersections of the Tabasco-Cayenne shear system are reported in separate releases. All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes can be found at https://www.wallbridgemining.com/s/fenelon.asp.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon gold property 2019/2020 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor Section

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)





19-0915-020 11.70 12.70



1.00 25.22 25.22

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 2 10350 19-0915-020 345.20 354.20



9.00 3.17 3.17

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 3 10350 19-0915-020 Including… 353.20 354.20 1.00 23.00 23.00

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 3 10350 19-0915-020 389.80 396.59



6.79 1.51 1.51

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 4 10350 19-0915-020 411.20 417.20



6.00 7.18 7.18

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 4 10350 19-0915-024 230.25 231.55



1.30 5.30 5.30

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-024 278.50 298.00



19.50 2.18 2.18

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-024 Including… 278.50 281.55 3.05 3.78 3.78

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-024 And… 285.00 292.50 7.50 3.56 3.56

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-025 192.00 195.00



3.00 1.53 1.53

Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-025 226.90 227.60



0.70 78.21 78.21 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 3 10350 19-0915-026 339.80 347.90



8.10 1.39 1.39

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-026 459.90 470.05



10.15 3.11 3.11

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0915-026 Including… 466.15 467.00 0.85 23.26 23.26

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 19-0970-007 292.12 300.93



8.81 2.63 2.63

Area 51 - Laika Zone 1 10425 19-0970-007 Including… 292.12 295.80 3.68 5.93 5.93

Area 51 - Laika Zone 1 10425 19-0970-007 402.20 403.33



1.13 5.72 5.72

Area 51 - Laika Zone 3 10425 19-0970-007 499.30 508.70



9.40 3.08 3.08 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10425 19-0970-007 Including… 499.30 504.00 4.70 5.17 5.17 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10425 19-0970-009 440.70 442.20



1.50 7.64 7.64

Area 51 - Orion Zone 3 10425 FA-19-097* 54.40 55.03



0.63 8.61 8.61

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 2 9825 FA-19-097* 100.30 142.42



42.12 1.52 1.52

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 1 and Enterprise Zone 4 9825 FA-19-097* Including… 100.30 110.30 10.00 2.41 2.41

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 1 9825 FA-19-097* And… 126.30 142.42 16.12 2.39 2.39

Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 4 9825 FA-19-097* 281.35 282.67



1.32 6.78 6.78

Area 51 -Milky Way Zone 3 9825 FA-19-097* 301.73 305.17



3.44 3.69 3.69

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 2 9825 FA-19-097* 360.19 398.17



37.98 1.18 1.18

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 1 and MIB Zone 3 9825 FA-19-097* Including… 371.25 371.95 0.70 35.39 35.39

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 1 9825 FA-19-097* And… 396.80 398.17 1.37 11.48 11.48

Area 51 - MIB Zone 3 9825 FA-19-106 55.75 70.50



14.75 2.22 2.22 VG Area 51 - Orion Zone 1 9975 FA-19-106 204.85 205.90



1.05 5.94 5.94

Area 51- Laika Zone 2 9975 FA-19-106 363.00 364.50



1.50 3.36 3.36

Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 9975 FA-19-106 658.05 663.00



4.95 1.55 1.55

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 2 9975 FA-20-107 135.20 137.20



2.00 4.26 4.26

Area 51 -New Zone 10425 FA-20-107 213.55 235.60



22.05 1.14 1.14

Area 51 - Orion Zone 3 10425 FA-20-107 Including… 235.00 235.60 0.60 16.23 16.23

Area 51 - Orion Zone 3 10425 FA-20-107 541.75 545.85



4.10 19.55 19.55

Area 51 - Laika Zone 1 10425 FA-20-107 584.30 589.10



4.80 1.41 1.41

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 4 10425 FA-20-108 121.63 122.47



0.84 9.82 9.82

Area 51 - Orion Zone 4 10275 FA-20-108 550.85 580.10



29.25 1.38 1.38 VG Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 4 10275 FA-20-108 Including… 561.35 564.45 3.10 3.42 3.42

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 4 10275 FA-20-108 And… 575.60 580.10 4.50 4.30 4.30 VG Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 4 10275 FA-20-108 602.15 611.75



9.60 1.02 1.02

Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 3 10275 FA-20-108 656.10 667.95



11.85 1.19 1.19 VG Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 1 10275 FA-20-108 Including… 656.10 656.75 0.65 9.40 9.40 VG Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 1 10275 FA-20-108 670.95 675.30



4.35 3.02 3.02 VG Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 1 10275 FA-20-108 681.20 682.35



1.15 3.58 3.58

Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 1 10275 FA-20-108 691.35 698.60



7.25 2.08 2.08

Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 1 10275 FA-20-108 741.00 747.60



6.60 2.65 2.65

Area 51 -Interstellar Zone 2 10275 FA-20-108 Including… 746.45 747.60 1.15 10.55 10.55

Area 51 -Interstellar Zone 2 10275 FA-20-108 771.90 773.15



1.25 21.00 21.00

Area 51 -Interstellar Zone 2 10275 FA-20-108 797.80 799.25



1.45 3.47 3.47

Area 51 -Interstellar Zone 1 10275 FA-20-109 416.20 447.60



31.40 1.19 1.19 VG Area 51 -Enterprise Zone 1 9900 FA-20-109 Including… 432.00 438.00 6.00 4.41 4.41 VG Area 51 -Enterprise Zone 1 9900 FA-20-109 462.60 471.00



8.40 1.21 1.21

Area 51 -Milky Way Zone 3 9900 FA-20-109 549.65 589.90



40.25 1.54 1.54 VG Area 51 -Milky Way Zone 1 9900 FA-20-109 Including… 560.15 563.00 2.85 4.83 4.83 VG Area 51 -Milky Way Zone 1 9900 FA-20-109 And… 577.75 580.00 2.25 13.38 13.38

Area 51 -Milky Way Zone 1 9900 FA-20-109 612.25 617.70



5.45 3.81 3.81 VG Area 51- MIB Zone 1 9900 FA-20-110* 192.00 197.40



5.40 4.57 4.57

Area 51 - Titan Zone 4 10050 FA-20-110* 265.50 279.00



13.50 2.44 2.44 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 and Laike Zone 3 10050 FA-20-110* Including… 265.50 266.00 0.50 56.54 56.54 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10050 FA-20-110* 601.00 607.00



6.00 3.21 3.21

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 1 10050 FA-20-113 73.20 97.30



24.10 1.16 1.16 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 and Laika Zone 3 9975 FA-20-113 Including… 84.00 84.58 0.58 28.68 28.68 VG Area 51 - Laika Zone 3 9975 FA-20-113 139.00 143.40



4.40 1.66 1.66

Area 51 - Laika Zone 2 9975 FA-20-113 150.00 151.05



1.05 6.85 6.85

Area 51 - Laika Zone 2 9975 FA-20-113 287.40 288.10



0.70 12.90 12.90

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 9975 FA-20-113 454.20 459.60



5.40 2.17 2.17

Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 3 9975 FA-20-113 Including… 454.20 455.30 1.10 9.60 9.60

Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 3 9975 FA-20-113 480.05 495.79



15.74 0.97 0.97

Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 2 9975 FA-20-113 Including… 483.00 484.26 1.26 4.74 4.74

Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 2 9975 FA-20-113 585.10 667.50



82.40 1.01 1.01

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 1&2 and 3 9975 FA-20-113 Including… 585.10 587.20 2.10 6.19 6.19

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 3 9975 FA-20-113 And… 665.10 667.50 2.40 7.02 7.02

Area 51 - Milky Way Zone 1 9975 FA-20-113 795.00 796.90



1.90 3.00 3.00

Area 51 - MIB Zone 1 9975 FA-20-115 176.00 177.00



1.00 7.01 7.01

Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10200 FA-20-115 426.80 439.00



12.20 1.59 1.59 VG Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 1 10200 FA-20-115 Including… 438.00 439.00 1.00 13.40 13.40

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 1 10200 FA-20-115 510.50 549.00



38.50 2.06 2.06

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 2 & 1 10200 FA-20-115 Including… 510.50 517.00 6.50 9.28 9.28

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 2 10200 FA-20-115 And… 548.00 549.00 1.00 10.25 10.25

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 1 10200 FA-20-116 556.00 566.00



10.00 1.34 1.34 VG Area 51 - Laika 3 10350 FA-20-116 617.50 676.00



58.50 1.70 1.70 VG Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 1 and Interstellar Zone 3 10350 FA-20-116 Including… 661.15 676.00 14.85 5.77 5.77 VG Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 3 10350 FA-20-116 Which Includes… 671.50 676.00 4.50 17.82 17.82 VG Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 3 10350 FA-20-118 360.20 360.70



0.50 13.47 13.47 VG Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 2 9900 FA-20-118 387.00 387.50



0.50 307.74 140.00 VG Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 1 9900 FA-20-118 510.90 520.45



9.55 1.40 1.40 VG Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 1 9900 FA-20-118 Including… 519.90 520.45 0.55 17.45 17.45 VG Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 1 9900 FA-20-119 760.60 766.40



5.80 1.49 1.49

Area 51- Enterprise Zone 2 10125 FA-20-120 No significant assay results** FA-20-121 67.00 68.50



1.50 5.54 5.54

Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 9975 FA-20-123 160.90 163.30



2.40 6.93 6.93

Area 51- New Eastern Zone 10350 FA-20-123 Including… 162.30 163.30 1.00 16.50 16.50

Area 51- New Eastern Zone 10350 FA-20-123 612.20 614.40



2.20 8.28 8.28 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10350 FA-20-123 Including… 613.80 614.40 0.60 14.59 14.59 VG Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10350 FA-20-123 724.15 728.00



3.85 2.31 2.31 VG Area 51 - Laika Zone 1 and Andromeda Zone 4 10350 FA-20-123 774.00 789.70



15.70 1.00 1.00

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 FA-20-123 Including… 787.50 789.70 2.20 6.09 6.09

Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 10350 FA-20-124 121.00 141.00



20.00 1.12 1.12 VG Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 9975 FA-20-124 Including… 137.00 141.00 4.00 3.93 3.93 VG Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 9975 FA-20-124 Which includes… 137.00 137.50 0.50 21.00 21.00 VG Area 51 - Andromeda Zone 2 9975 FA-20-124A No significant assay results** FA-20-127 360.15 365.00



4.85 1.13 1.13 VG Area 51 -Titan Zone 2 10125 FA-20-127 457.65 460.40



2.75 2.56 2.56

Area 51 -Laika Zone 2 10125 FA-20-127 508.85 540.70



31.85 1.05 1.05

Area 51 -Andromeda Zone 4 10125 FA-20-127 691.85 693.00



1.15 8.84 8.84

Area 51 -Interstellar Zone 2 10125 FA-20-127 780.60 789.00



8.40 1.09 1.09

Area 51 -Enterprise Zone 4 10125 FA-20-128 94.50 115.50



21.00 1.71 1.71

Area 51- Orion Zone 2 9975 FA-20-128 Including… 100.50 103.50 3.00 5.72 5.72

Area 51- Orion Zone 2 9975 FA-20-128 166.60 167.20



0.60 121.00 121.00 VG Area 51- Orion Zone 1 9975 FA-20-128 377.35 378.00



0.65 15.10 15.10 VG Area 51- Laika Zone 2 9975 FA-20-128 393.00 393.60



0.60 17.92 17.92 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 4 9975 FA-20-128 600.90 618.15



17.25 1.00 1.00

Area 51 - Interstellar Zone 1 and Enterprise Zone 4 9975 FA-20-128 697.00 697.95



0.95 5.61 5.61

Area 51- Enterprise Zone 4 9975 FA-20-128 747.10 748.35



1.25 4.90 4.90

Area 51 - Enterprise Zone 1 9975 FA-20-128 772.10 783.50



11.40 1.46 1.46

Area 51- Milky Way Zone 3 9975 FA-20-128 Including… 779.35 780.50 1.15 9.76 9.76

Area 51- Milky Way Zone 3 9975 FA-20-128 811.40 814.80



3.40 4.29 4.29

Area 51- Milky Way Zone 2 9975 FA-20-129 443.00 445.00



2.00 3.35 3.35

Area 51- Titan Zone 3 10200 FA-20-129 462.50 466.00



3.50 2.06 2.06

Area 51- Titan Zone 2 10200 FA-20-129 485.00 486.00



1.00 5.77 5.77

Area 51 - Titan Zone 1 10200 FA-20-129 571.00 599.55



28.55 1.18 1.18 VG Area 51 - Laika Zone 1 10200 FA-20-129 Including… 588.50 599.55 11.05 2.52 2.52 VG Area 51 - Laika Zone 1 10200 FA-20-132 161.50 172.20



10.70 1.26 1.26 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 10050 FA-20-132 Including… 169.50 172.20 2.70 4.34 4.34 VG Area 51- Andromeda Zone 2 10050 FA-20-133 567.00 570.00



3.00 8.00 8.00

Area 51 -Laika Zone 1 10125 FA-20-133 Including… 567.00 568.00 1.00 21.58 21.58

Area 51 -Laika Zone 1 10125 FA-20-134 86.10 89.00



2.90 2.10 2.10

Area 51-Orion Zone 4 9975 FA-20-134 173.35 179.30



5.95 1.93 1.93

Area 51- Orion Zone 2 9975 FA-20-134 Including… 178.70 179.30 0.60 10.40 10.40

Area 51- Orion Zone 2 9975 FA-20-134 210.60 211.30



0.70 8.30 8.30

Area 51- Orion Zone 1 9975 FA-20-134 921.20 930.50



9.3 1.43 1.43 VG Area 51- Milky Way Zone 1 9975 FA-20-134 Including… 929 930.5 1.50 4.11 4.11

Area 51- Milky Way Zone 1 9975 FA-20-134 954.00 990.90



36.9 1.07 1.07

Area 51-MIB Zone 3 9975 FA-20-134 Including… 963.3 964.1 0.80 12.00 12.00

Area 51- MIB Zone 1 9975 FA-20-134 And… 977.25 979.35 2.10 7.07 7.07

Area 51- MIB Zone 1 9975 FA-20-137 102.00 126.00



24.00 1.18 1.18 VG Area 51- Titan Zone 3 10050 FA-20-137 Including… 117.00 118.50 1.50 9.55 9.55

Area 51- Titan Zone 3 10050

(1) Table includes only assay results received since the latest press release on Area 51 results dated March 4, 2020. (2) Au cut at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate. (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG"). * Results reported here are in addition to previously announced intervals from the same drill holes ** Metal factor of at least 5 g/t*m and minimum weighted average composite grade of 1 g/t Au Note: True widths are estimated to be 50-80% of the reported core length intervals.

About Fenelon

Fenelon is located along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec related to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone. This major east-west structure in the northern Abitibi greenstone belt hosts the Detour Lake mine and is very similar to other breaks controlling world-class gold camps in the southern Abitibi, yet it remains underexplored due to thick glacial cover.

At Fenelon, secondary splays of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone have controlled the emplacement of a significant gold system along and within the Jérémie Pluton. Historically, exploration has focused on high-grade shear zones hosted in the Main Gabbro, where Wallbridge completed a bulk sample of 33,500 tonnes grading 18.49 g/t gold.

In late 2018, exploration drilling discovered a new geologic setting with extensive vein- and shear-hosted gold mineralization along and within the pluton, naming it Area 51. The 75,000-metre 2019 drill program has significantly expanded the footprint and depth extent of Area 51 as well as the Tabasco and Cayenne shear zones, thereby demonstrating the large size potential of the Fenelon gold system. The ongoing, fully funded 70,000 to 80,000-metre 2020 drill program (revised from original 100,000 to 120,000-metre guidance due to COVID-19) is aiming to further define the size potential of the deposit and complete in-fill drilling in support of a maiden 43-101 resource estimate.

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, along with standards, blanks and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% or 95% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns or 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Evan Slater, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Project Geologist of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable 100,000 ounce-plus annual gold production as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

The Company is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property, which is located along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with an ongoing 70,000 to 80,000-metre exploration drill program in 2020 and a 33,500-tonne bulk sample and 75,000 metres of drilling completed in 2019. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 16.5% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

As announced in Wallbridge press release dated March 2, 2020, Wallbridge and Balmoral Resources Ltd. ("Balmoral") have entered into a definitive agreement, whereby Wallbridge will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Balmoral, in an all-stock transaction. The Balmoral transaction secures for Wallbridge a buffer of several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. The transaction also significantly expands Wallbridge's land holdings in Quebec along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (from 10.5 km2 to 739.0 km2), improving the Company's potential for further discoveries in this under-explored belt. As announced in Wallbridge Press Release dated May 8, 2020, at a special meeting of Balmoral securityholders held on May 7, 2020, Balmoral securityholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolution approving the acquisition of Balmoral by Wallbridge by way of a plan of arrangement. On May 13, 2020, Balmoral announced that it has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the announced plan of arrangement with Wallbridge. It is currently anticipated that the Balmoral transaction will close on or about May 22, 2020, and that the Balmoral shares will be delisted from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on or around May 25, 2020.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

