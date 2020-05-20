Black Tusk Resources Completes Reconnaissance Mission on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has completed a first geological reconnaissance of the McKenzie East Gold Property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The company's contractor VD Geo Service, based in Val d'Or, completed a site visit of the McKenzie East Gold Project to assess areas for soil sampling and potential for outcrop mapping and sampling. VD Geo Services comprise a team of certified technicians and geologists who are members of the Ordre des Géologue du Québec. The Geologists are also part of the Association des Explorations Minières du Québec. Dr. Mathieu Piché, a Black Tusk director, will be leading the exploration team. The property work is expected to be continued in the following weeks.

Black Tusk recently acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct the drilling program in the Summer 2020 exploration season.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100% ownership in five separate gold and palladium projects in Canada. For more information on these gold and palladium projects, please visit our website www.blacktuskresources.com

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

