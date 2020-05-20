Providence Gold Mines Inc. Becomes a Member of Stockhouse

Vancouver, May 20, 2020 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) is pleased to announce that we have engaged to become a member of Stockhouse to ensure each shareholder and interested investor can stay up-to-date with corporate developments as well as have an opportunity to be engaged through a social media portal. The interactive structure of the portal provides for an opportunity for shareholders to become a part of the communication process and support the development of the Company's investor audience.

"We look forward to working with Providence Gold Mines. The Company has an exciting story and we are keen to introduce it to our massive investor community. Globally, we work with many gold explorers and producers, and investors have never been as keen on the sector as they are right now," said Jag Sanger, CEO of Stockhouse.

Ron Coombes states "we have been anxiously awaiting the COVID 19 pandemic to subside and now as both the United States and Canada plan reopening of their borders we are excited about getting back to business."

About Providence Gold Mines

The Providence Group of Mines is located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California, upon the eastern belt of the "Mother Lode" District. Within this belt are a number of the well-known, rich producing mines of California, from which many millions of ounces in gold have been taken. In the "Mother Lode" district, the general reports are that the mineralization increases in value with depth. The Providence Group of Mines are located via a good all weather road three miles east of the town of Tuolumne about 12 miles east of Sonora, California.

