Victoria Gold Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

John McConnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Gold Corp., along with members of his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head of Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to TSX and to open the market. (TSX:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory is Canada's newest gold mine having poured its first gold in September 2019. It is currently on track to reach commercial production in Q2 2020. This TSX graduation recognizes the many milestones that the Victoria Gold team has achieved to bring into production the largest gold mine in Yukon history. For more information, please visit www.vitgoldcorp.com

