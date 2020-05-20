Progressive Planet Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2020 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Jenkins as an independent member of its Board of Directors and member of its Audit Committee, effective immediately.

Scott has decades of experience with private and public technology companies as an executive and director. He is currently the President and CEO of ZS2 Technologies Ltd. Scott was previously the president of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., a TSX listed company whose annual revenues grew from $20 million to $297 million during Mr. Jenkins time there. Mr. Jenkins also served as a director of DIRTT for four years until December 2017. Scott is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and a member of the Young Presidents' Organization.

"Scott brings both private and public company experience to PLAN and understands the effort required to bring new products to the marketplace," stated Steve Harpur, PLAN's CEO. "Further, his experience and strategic relationships in the construction industry will benefit PLAN as we continue our efforts to introduce a competitive product to fly ash using our natural pozzolan assets to replace carbon intensive ingredients used in the production of Portland Cement."

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one-hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072

Investors@progressiveplanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

