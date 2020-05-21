Josemaria Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders To Be Held June 16, 2020

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2020 - Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria" or the "Corporation") (TSX: JOSE; NASDAQ Stockholm: JOSE), announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held at Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3E8 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time). PDF Version.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING COVID 19

Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic ("COVID-19") and the evolving restrictions on the size of public gatherings, which are beyond Josemaria's control, the Corporation requests that shareholders not attend the Meeting in person and instead encourages shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the Meeting. No management presentation will be made following the business of the Meeting.

Josemaria will continue to adhere to government direction and advice between the date of this news release and the date of the Meeting, however, pursuant to current guidelines for physical distancing prescribed by the applicable public health agencies to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and to reduce the risk to the health and safety of our shareholders and personnel, access to the Meeting will be limited to only essential personnel and those registered shareholders and proxy holders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting in accordance with the Corporation's by-laws. All those in attendance at the Meeting will be required to comply with the then current direction and advice from federal, provincial and municipal levels of government.

The Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2019, together with the report of the auditors thereon;



To set the number of directors of the Corporation at seven (7);



To elect directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year;



To appoint the auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;



To consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving all unallocated options issuable under the Corporation's share option plan, as more particularly described in the management information circular ("Circular") for the Meeting;



To consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution approving certain amendments to the Corporation's share option plan, as more particularly described in the Circular for the Meeting; and



To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting and any adjournments thereof.

The record date for the Meeting is May 1, 2020. The Notice of Meeting, the Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at https://www.josemariaresources.com.

HOLDERS OF EUROCLEAR SWEDEN REGISTERED SHARES

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The voting instruction form cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the voting instruction form must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided in the voting instruction form.

On behalf of the Board,

Adam Lundin

President and CEO

ABOUT JOSEMARIA RESOURCES

Josemaria Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company focused on advancing the development of its wholly-owned Josemaria copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The Corporation is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, B.C. The Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the trading symbol "JOSE".

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This is information that the Corporation is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 20, 2020 at 19:00 Eastern Time.

