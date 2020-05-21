Copper Fox Extends Warrant Expiry Dates

Calgary, May 21, 2020 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to extend, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the expiry dates of 24,549,665 outstanding warrants as detailed below. The subject warrants were originally issued on June 30, 2016, July 27, 2017 and June 14, 2018 respectively, with an original expiry date of two (2) years, and subsequent extensions of one (1) year, in connection with private placements of units consisting of common shares and warrants of the Company. The new expiry dates provide an additional one-year extension. These warrants continue to be exercisable at their original exercise price.

Exercise Price Original (and amended) Expiry Date (Further) Amended Expiry Date $0.17 June 30, 2018 (amended to June 30, 2020) June 30, 2021 $0.17 July 27, 2019 (amended to July 27, 2020) July 27, 2021 $0.15 June 14, 2020 June 14, 2021

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Elmer B. Stewart

President and Chief Executive Officer

