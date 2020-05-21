FenixOro Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with American Battery Metals Corp.

Toronto, May 21, 2020 - FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX) (formerly, American Battery Metals Corp.) ("FenixOro" or the "Company" or "we" or "us" or "our") is pleased to announce that we have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") following the closing of our acquisition, through amalgamation with our wholly-owned subsidiary, (the "Transaction") of Fenix Gold Inc. ("Fenix"). The Transaction was previously announced and described in our news release dated March 6, 2020. The Company expects to commence trading with the name FenixOro Gold Corp. and under the symbol "FENX" on the CSE on May 21, 2019 (the "Listing Date").Fenix Gold Inc. was previously a private Canadian company focused on acquiring gold projects with world class exploration potential in the most prolific gold producing regions of Colombia. Fenix's flagship property, the Abriaqui project, is the nearest high-grade gold exploration project to Continental Gold's Buritica project, located 15 km to the west. FenixOro VP Exploration Stuart Moller led the discovery team at Buritica from 2007 - 2011 which included drilling the first 270 holes and a significant high-grade gold discovery. The project is in Antioquia State at the northern end of the Mid-Cauca gold belt, a geological trend which has seen multiple large gold discoveries in the past 10 years including Buritica and Anglo Gold's Nuevo Chaquiro and La Colosa. (See About FenixOro Gold Corp paragraph below for more Technical details).Under terms of the agreement, the Company issued 29,000,000 common shares to the shareholders of Fenix in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Fenix, representing 1.041414 (the "Exchange Ratio") shares of the Company for each one (1) share of Fenix. The Company also issued 2,000,000 common shares pursuant to a finder's fee agreement. In addition, the Company issued 4,006,095 common share purchase warrants in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding share purchase warrants of Fenix. The directors and officers of the Company have entered into escrow agreements (the "NP Escrow Agreement") with the Company in accordance with National Policy 46-201, Escrow for Initial Public Offerings. Certain other shareholders have entered into a voluntary escrow agreement (the "Voluntary Escrow Agreement" and together with the NP Escrow Agreement, the "Escrow Agreements") with the Company and the escrow agent. A total aggregate of 23,981,061 shares (the "Escrowed Shares"), have been placed into escrow pursuant to the Escrow Agreements. Fifty percent of the Escrowed Shares held pursuant to the Voluntary Escrow Agreement will be released in four months following the Listing Date, and ten percent of the Escrowed Shares will be released every thirty days thereafter.The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. John Carlesso as Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Jeremy Poirier. Mr. Carlesso has over 25 years of international business experience in the financing, development, and stewardship of companies in the mining, technology and special situations sectors. Mr. Carlesso has been a founder and director of both public and private companies and has had a particular focus on mining in Latin America for the past 18 years. Mr. Carlesso was Vice President of Corporate Development for Desert Sun Mining, which was acquired by Yamana Gold in 2006 for $750 million, and was Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Explorator Resources, acquired by Sociedad Punta del Cobre in 2011. Mr. Carlesso is a graduate of Western University with a B.A. in Economics

