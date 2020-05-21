Rockcliff Identifies Near Surface High-Grade Copper and Zinc Mineralization at the Freebeth Property Including 5.28% CuEq Across 2.30 m and 4.00% CuEq Across 4.70 m

Sudbury, May 21, 2020 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its phase one drill program at the Company's 100% owned Freebeth Property located in central Manitoba. The drill program was successful in locating and identifying the historical Last Hurrah Zone ("LHZ"). The Freebeth Property is strategically located within trucking distance to the Company's leased processing and tailings facility.

Rockcliff's President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: "Drilling on the Freebeth Property has demonstrated excellent potential to host significant near surface copper-zinc mineralization. The LHZ is associated with a 1.4 kilometre long airborne geophysical anomaly and is located only 3.5 kilometres south-east of the past producing Spruce Point copper-zinc mine. Drilling has clearly identified a zone of high-grade copper and zinc mineralization that remains open along strike and at depth. The property has excellent infrastructure with an all-weather paved highway to our leased mill located approximately 125 kilometres to the east. The LHZ now ranks as a high priority advanced exploration target and we look forward to determining the extent of the known mineralization with future exploration and drilling."

Significant down the hole assays from Rockcliff's phase one drill program are summarized below.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper % Zinc % Gold g/t Silver g/t CuEq* LH20-004 253.60 255.27 1.67 0.53 2.72 0.07 7.01 1.63 includes 254.10 254.79 0.69 1.07 6.21 0.14 14.01 3.55 LH20-005 297.10 299.40 2.30 4.02 1.02 0.81 44.36 5.28 includes 297.60 299.20 1.60 5.52 1.04 1.11 59.46 7.11 LH20-006 338.00 39.47 1.47 0.54 1.11 0.29 8.19 1.20 LH20-008 300.75 302.85 2.10 0.93 10.83 0.18 12.65 5.13 LH20-009 97.60 105.90 8.30 1.79 1.92 0.28 13.52 2.79 includes 99.20 105.90 6.70 2.18 1.82 0.33 16.20 3.19 includes 100.20 104.90 4.70 2.64 2.51 0.43 20.08 4.00



(m) = metres represents down the hole widths as true widths are not currently known, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *CuEq = zinc equivalent value used US$3.00/pound copper, US$1.10/pound zinc, US$1350/ troy ounce gold ($43.40/gram) and US$16.50 /per ounce silver ($0.53/gram). CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. No process recoveries or smelter payables were included in the calculation. The numbers may not add up due to rounding. Holes LH20-001 and LH20-002 were abandoned. LH20-003, 007 and 010 did not intersect significant mineralization proximal to the Last Hurrah Zone. FW20-001, 002 did not intersect significant mineralization related to the West Target. FNT20-001, 002 did not intersect significant mineralization related to the North Target. LHE20-001 intersected significant barren sulfides in the footwall rocks of the Last Hurrah Zone.





Figure 1: Plan view of Freebeth Property highlighting Last Hurrah Zone location (circled) and corresponding high conductance airborne anomaly (red) and former Spruce Point Copper-Zinc Mine and corresponding similar high conductance airborne anomaly (red).

Additional drill hole information is summarized below.

Hole # UTM-E UTM-N Dip° Azimuth° Length-metres LH20-001 412335 6046838 -53 70 3 LH20-002 412241 6046809 -50 70 258 LH20-003 412772 6046556 -65 70 323 LH20-004 412739 6046559 -63 67 329 LH20-005 412739 6046559 -72 65 356 LH20-006 412719 6066555 -72 65 407 LH20-007 412676 6046529 -69 65 473 LH20-008 412758 6046517 -69 65 344 LH20-009 412747 6046794 -65 70 158 LH20-010 412692 6046703 -61 70 302 FW20-001 403550 6046677 -75 295 395 FW20-002 403552 6046755 -77 315 364 FNT20-001 412750 6049225 -60 115 374 FNT20-002 413200 6049800 -53 70 295 LHE20-001 412421 6047101 -50 80 452



Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with TSL other than TSL being a service provider to the Company.

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company, with a fully functional +1,000 tpd leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance-staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the belt.

Visit Rockcliff's YouTube channel with a message from the President and CEO, Alistair Ross. To access the video, please visit: https://youtu.be/9VSgU7m1BLM





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

