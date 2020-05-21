New Age Metals Appoints Mr. Cody Hunt as VP Business Development

May 21st - Vancouver, Canada - New Age Metals Inc. (TSXV:NAM); (OTC:NMTLF); (FSE:P7J). The Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Cody Hunt as Vice President of Business Development.

Chairman and CEO Harry Barr stated; "Over the past two years, Mr. Hunt has done an excellent job working in all aspects of business development for New Age Metals. The board and management of New Age Metals are pleased to promote Mr. Hunt to an officer of the Company with his title of Vice President of Business Development. Going forward, Mr. Hunt will work with the board and management to find new strategic partners for the Company's projects, participate in and monitor the technical development of our existing projects, evaluate potential new opportunities and continue to source additional funding for the Company."

Mr. Hunt has worked for New Age since 2018 in Business Development and has been actively involved in identifying, establishing and developing strategic relationships and has participated in the development and execution of the company's business planning and strategy. Mr. Hunt is a graduate of Queen's University from the Robert M. Buchan Department of Mining. He received his Bachelors degree in Mining Engineering while specializing in Mineral Processing in 2018. Mr. Hunt is also actively pursuing his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

About NAM

New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration and development of green metal projects in North America. The Company has two divisions; a Platinum Group Metals division and a Lithium/Rare Element division. The PGM division includes the 100% owned River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Metals Projects, situated 100 kilometers from Sudbury, Ontario as well as the Genesis PGM Project in Alaska. The Lithium division is the largest mineral claim holder in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field where the Company is exploring for hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum and rubidium. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production. New Age Metals is a junior resource company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading symbol NAM, OTCQB:NMTLF; FSE:P7J with 137,347,966 shares issued to date.

Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities. Any questions or comments can be directed to info@newagemetals.com or Harry Barr at Hbarr@newagemetals.com or Cody Hunt at Codyh@newagemetals.com or call 613 659 2773.

