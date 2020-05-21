Northern Lights Completes UAV Geological Surveys at Secret Pass

Vancouver, May 21, 2020 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") (CNSX:NLR.CN) is pleased to announce that a team from MWH Geo Surveys International Inc. (MWH Geo-Surveys) are currently on site at the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona. MWH Geo Surveys have been appointed by the Company to complete drone based geological surveys as part of the 2020 phase one exploration program at Secret Pass. This work was initially planned to commence in March but due to COVIC-19 pandemic travel restrictions the start date was delayed.

MWH Geo Surveys are completing two key field programs at Secret Pass:

1)Orthophoto digital mapping survey which will generate a high resolution surface model of the entire 868 hectare license area; and

2)An aeromagnetic survey to produce a high resolution structural map that will be used to identify prominent structures that may host gold mineralization. The magnetic survey will be conducted on a 50 metre line spacing and will total approximately 200 line km of survey data.

The UAV survey field work is expected to be complete this week with interpretation of the results by a geophysicist to follow.

The results of this field work will be used to identify target zones at Tin Cup and other prospective sites on the Secret Pass License area for follow up exploration field work including drilling.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Or

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona and the Medicine Springs, a high grade silver-zinc-lead property located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100%.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.