Affinity Metals Corp. Congratulates Advisor Ronni Stoeferle on Upcoming "In Gold We Trust" 2020 Publication and Announces Granting of Incentive Options

Vancouver, May 21, 2020 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") ("Affinity") congratulates Advisor Ronni Stoerferle regarding the upcoming much anticipated May 27th publication of the 2020 edition of the "In Gold We Trust" report.

The "In Gold We Trust" report is the preeminent research report for the gold industry as it relates to the state of the global economy in general. The 2020 edition will be in excess of 350 pages of all things gold (and silver). The Wall Street Journal has referred to the report as the "Gold Standard of Gold Research". The report is free and is available for download on May 27th at the following web address:

https://ingoldwetrust.report/

Ronni Stoeferle, Founding Affinity Advisory Board Member, and Rob Edwards, Affinity CEO were recently interviewed on the Agoracom network. The interview covers key information regarding the present state of the gold and silver market as well as Affinity's Regal Project. The interview may be viewed here:

https://agoracom.com/ir/AffinityMetals/forums/discussion/topics/740923-interview-affinity-metals-discusses-strengthening-gold-market-and-developments-at-regal-project/messages/2268065#message

Granting of Incentive Options

The Corporation has granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan to certain Directors, Officers, Contractors and Advisors of the Corporation. The options were granted at a deemed price of $0.17 and are exercisable until May 20, 2030. The incentive options are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance.

The granting of options is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Affinity

Affinity Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the Regal polymetallic project located near Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Drill results from preliminary drilling on the Regal project were recently announced and included a significant new silver discovery in the Allco area of the property with drill hole #10 intersecting 11.10 meters of 143.29 g/t silver including 0.55 meters of 2612.0 g/t silver. This intersection also carried high grade zinc and lead with some copper.

Planning for the upcoming Regal exploration program is underway with details to be announced once finalized.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Contact information for Mr. Edwards is info@affinity-metals.com

