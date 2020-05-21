Melkior Discovers New VMS Setting and Intersects 5.6 g/t Gold and 6.4 g/t Silver over 9.5 Meters, Including 0.5 Meters of 67.9 g/t Gold, 79.8 g/t Silver, 0.62% Copper and 0.27% Zinc on the Carscallen Property

- The Carscallen Gold Project lies within the township of Carscallen, approximately 25 kilometers southwest of the City of Timmins, Ontario. It is comprised of 301 claim units covering 47 square kilometers with 100% ownership by Melkior.

- The third drill hole, CAR-20-06, with a target depth of 600 meters, was extended an additional 150 meters to 750 meters and terminated within pyritic and pyrrhotitic mineralization. Melkior believes it may be within what is described as a Bimodal mafic VMS environment as the rock types include mafic massive basalts, pillowed mafic flows with localized hyaloclastite, subaqueous debris flow breccias and dacitic to rhyolitic massive flows with no pyroclastic all characteristic of this VMS classification (see accompanying photos).

- Typical as well of this class of VMS encountered in CAR-20-06 were numerous feldspar porphyry dikes and alteration, including chloritization, sericitization, silicification, and epidotization.

- The drill hole intersected bands of semi-massive pyrrhotite and clusters of coarse pyrite from 454 to 468 meters. These types of systems typically contain a significant amount of pyrrhotite, an iron sulphide which is strongly magnetic and believed to be the principal conductor in the MALM survey and recognized in the VTEM total magnetic intensity as a significant elevated response.

- Significant concentrations of gold have now been established approximately 264 meters south of the first two holes drilled with further drill testing required to establish continuity and the possible expansion into a larger gold system. Gold and silver values are usually highest in the fringe and cooler upper portions of VMS systems.

- In 2012, CAR-84-2012 collared approximately 275 meters northwest of CAR-20-06, intersected iron formation consisting of centimeters thick magnetite interbedded with chert, chlorite, pyrite, and hematite within mafic volcanics typical of the distal portion of a VMS (Melkior press release, November 17, 2012). This historic drill hole may provide a vector in future drilling based upon the results in CAR-20-06.

- A second MALM survey has been completed on CAR-20-06, which appears to exhibit stronger conductivity between CAR-20-06 and the first two drill holes CAR-20-04 and CAR-20-05. These first two holes in the program also returned strong copper disseminations within a chlorite-rich alteration of a possible copper-rich VMS stringer zone.

- Further TDEM (time-domain electromagnetic) borehole surveys are planned to be conducted on CAR-20-06 and CAR-20-04. Drill grid patterns have also been planned to reflect the potential for both the gold-bearing system between these drill holes and the recognized VMS system, but may be modified pending the results of the TDEM surveys.