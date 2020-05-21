Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that Mr. Chuck Magro, Nutrien’s President and CEO, will be presenting at the Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday May 28th at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Mr. Magro will be presenting a new investor presentation outlining the company’s unique competitive position, including balance sheet and liquidity strengths, stable and growing dividend and future growth potential for Nutrien’s business.

The presentation and question and answer session will be audio cast and available on the Company’s website at https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 25 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200521005567/en/

Contact

Investor Relations:

Richard Downey

Vice President, Investor Relations

(403) 225-7357

Tim Mizuno

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

(306) 933-8548

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com