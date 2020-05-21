Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes an update on quarantine measures at the Tardan mine

The Company’s subsidiary LLC “Tardan Gold” has received results of Covid-19 tests from 271 employees working at the Tardan mine, which were carried out as part of a government initiative to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the region. Out of 271 employees, 26 have tested positive. All of them have no symptoms. Tardan Gold has implemented quarantine measures in accordance with the instructions of the Russian authority Rospotrebnadzor responsible for the containment of Convid-19:

The employees who have tested positive have been placed under observation in a separate quarantine facility at the Tardan mine;

The mine area has been closed so that no-one can enter or exit;

A temporary medical station has been set up with an infection specialist doctor from the local hospital, who has been assigned to the site, to monitor the situation and provide any medical assistance that may be required.

The mine continues to operate as normal, with workers who have been placed in observation being replaced by other employees. All personnel on site are subject to daily temperature checks and the mandatory use of personal protective equipment to minimize the risk of infection. Intensive disinfection measures have also been implemented. At present, the quarantine measures have had an insignificant impact on the mine’s operations.

Further measures will depend on subsequent test results. We are confident that mining and gold production can continue at Tardan, although there may be temporary interruptions to some of the mine’s operations, depending on the number of people who are infected, and their positions at the mine. In accordance with Rospotrebnadzor’s instructions, the employees are to be released from observation upon two negative test results obtained with at least 1-day interval.

For more information please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 21.20 CET on May 21st, 2020.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment