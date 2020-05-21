New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors

May 21, 2020- New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 20, 2020 as set out below.
Director Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Renaud Adams
326,593,124
99.35%
2,148,048
0.65%
Nicholas Chirekos
326,442,217
99.30%
2,298,955
0.70%
Gillian Davidson
326,211,367
99.23%
2,529,805
0.77%
James Gowans
311,292,746
94.69%
17,448,426
5.31%
Margaret Mulligan
326,271,596
99.25%
2,469,576
0.75%
Ian Pearce
326,496,787
99.32%
2,244,385
0.68%
Marilyn Schonberner
326,233,545
99.24%
2,507,627
0.76%
The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 21, 2020.
About New Gold Inc. New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines as well as the 100% owned Blackwater development project. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold’s vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.
Contact
Anne Day Vice President, Investor Relations Direct: +1 (416) 324-6003 Email: anne.day@newgold.com
