New Gold Announces Results of Vote for Election of Board of Directors

22:13 Uhr  |  Business Wire

May 21, 2020- New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) today announces the voting results from the election of its Board of Directors at New Gold’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 20, 2020 as set out below.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Renaud Adams

326,593,124

99.35%

2,148,048

0.65%

Nicholas Chirekos

326,442,217

99.30%

2,298,955

0.70%

Gillian Davidson

326,211,367

99.23%

2,529,805

0.77%

James Gowans

311,292,746

94.69%

17,448,426

5.31%

Margaret Mulligan

326,271,596

99.25%

2,469,576

0.75%

Ian Pearce

326,496,787

99.32%

2,244,385

0.68%

Marilyn Schonberner

326,233,545

99.24%

2,507,627

0.76%

The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting are disclosed in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on May 21, 2020.

About New Gold Inc.
New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines as well as the 100% owned Blackwater development project. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold’s vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.



Contact

Anne Day
Vice President, Investor Relations
Direct: +1 (416) 324-6003
Email: anne.day@newgold.com


