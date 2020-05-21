Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 - HudBay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2020 was elected.



The election of directors was voted upon by ballot and the detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Number of

Votes FOR Number of Votes

Withheld Percentage of Votes

Cast FOR Matter Carol T. Banducci 166,795,209 580,034 99.65% Igor A. Gonzales 159,720,385 7,654,858 95.43% Richard Howes 166,495,111 880,132 99.47% Sarah B. Kavanagh 166,497,357 877,886 99.48% Carin S. Knickel 166,581,489 793,754 99.53% Peter Kukielski 166,546,157 829,086 99.50% Stephen A. Lang 162,646,247 4,728,996 97.17% Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 166,443,883 931,360 99.44% Colin Osborne 166,636,550 738,693 99.56% David Smith 166,342,613 1,032,630 99.38%

