Guerrero Ventures Receives Conditional Approval to List its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, May 22, 2020 - Guerrero Ventures Inc. (TSXV: GV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") following the completion of its previously-announced reverse take-over and two related vend-in transactions (the "Transactions").

"The receipt of the TSX's conditional approval marks a significant milestone in the launch of Nomad Royalty Company" said Vincent Metcalfe, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Listing on the TSX will enable the Company to reach a broad investor base, enhance trading liquidity and further position the Company to execute on its growth plan upon the completion of the Company's reverse take-over."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain conditions required by the TSX on or before August 18, 2020, these conditions include the completion of the Transactions and the change of the Company's name to "Nomad Royalty Company Ltd." Upon receipt of the TSX's final approval, the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and will begin trading on the TSX under the symbol "NSR".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

