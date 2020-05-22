Clean Air Metals Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 - Abraham Drost, CEO, Clean Air Metals Inc., and his team joined Brady Fletcher, Managing Director & Head of TSX Venture Exchange to celebrate the Clean Air Metals Inc. listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the markets. (TSXV: AIR)

Clean Air Metals is Canada's newest palladium-platinum company located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario. The Company has a highly experienced management team with a successful track record; Chairman Jim Gallagher recently sold North American Palladium to Impala Platinum Holdings for approximately C$1 billion, and Abraham Drost was a Senior Office of a number of successful junior mining companies including Sabina Gold and Silver, Carlisle Goldfields, and Premier Royalty. For more information, please visit www.cleanairmetals.ca

Date: Monday, May 25, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

