Canada Nickel Company Inc. Closes Property Transactions with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO, May 22, 2020 - Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX-V:CNC) ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced property transactions with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (see Canada Nickel news releases dated March 4 and April 6, 2020). As part of the consideration for these transactions, Canada Nickel issued 500,000 common shares to Noble, which shares are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable securities laws.
Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, Canada Nickel obtained written approval for the Property Transactions from disinterested shareholders owning more than 50% of its Common Shares. Noble also obtained disinterested approval for the Property Transactions from its shareholders at its annual general and special meeting on May 5, 2020.
About Canada Nickel Company
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-cobalt sulphide projects to deliver nickel and cobalt required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel and cobalt with low political risk. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.
